Andrew Jones Auctions' next DTLA (Downtown Los Angeles) Collections & Estates auction will be held on Sunday, June 16th

Suite of Rose Tarlow twig iron outdoor garden furniture, post-1950, comprising eight armchairs, a center table and low occasional table both with cast stone tops (est. $2,000-$4,000). Pair of Louis XVI style gilt bronze mounted marble urns, 20th century, 21 ¼ inches tall (est. $1,500-$2,000). Yellow gold and ruby belt elephant head belt buckle, modern, 3 ¾ inches by 2 ¼ inches, gross weight approximately 79 grams (est. $1,200-$1,800). Vintage Mills 25-cent Golden Nugget slot machine with stand, circa 1950s, overall 59 ½ inches tall by 17 ½ inches wide (est. $800-$1,200). Screenprint in colors on wove paper by Mark Kostabi (American, b. 1960), titled Illuminated by Twilight (1991), signed, dated and numbered 43/50, framed 39 ¼ inches by 59 inches (est. $1,000-$1,500).

The sale has fun, quirky, out-of-the-ordinary accessories and furnishings, plus luxe décor and statement pieces for the home, loft, gallery and retail space.

This sale offers a great mix of art, design, jewelry, antiques and whimsey, with the accent on affordability, sustainability and fun.” — Andrew Jones

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andrew Jones Auctions next DTLA (Downtown Los Angeles) Collections & Estates auction on Sunday, June 16th, is packed with fun, quirky and out-of-the-ordinary accessories and furnishings, plus luxe décor and statement pieces for the home, loft, gallery and retail space. Buyers can re-design a room in an affordable and sustainable way.The sale will include nearly 400 lots of antiques, fine art, Asian works of art, fine estate jewelry, Modernist design, furnishings, rugs, vintage slot machines and other great finds, all from notable local private sources. Bidding will be available online and in the Andrew Jones gallery at 2221 Main Street in downtown Los Angeles. The auction will start promptly at 10:30 am Pacific time.“This sale offers a great mix of art, design, jewelry, antiques and whimsey, with the accent on affordability, sustainability and fun,” said company president Andrew Jones. For those unable to attend in person, online bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Previews will be held Thursday-thru-Saturday, June 13th, 14th and 15th, from 10-5 in the gallery.The auction will feature property from the collections of Kate Edelman Johnson, sold to benefit The Johnson Charitable Remainder Unitrust and the Deane F. Johnson Alzheimer's Research Foundation; Fima Ruchman of Carlsbad, Calif.; Stephen L. Sayler of Newport Beach, Calif.; the late actor Peter Falk; and fine estates in Altadena, Brentwood, Long Beach and West Hollywood.Modern Design highlights will include three Luigi Onesto for Oggetti Murrine and Sommerso glass objects (est. $600-$800); a pair of Charles Rennie Mackintosh designed ebonized willow chairs by Cassina (est. $700-$900); and a ten-piece suite of Rose Tarlow twig iron outdoor garden furniture (est. $2,000-$4,000). A striking contemporary screenprint by Mark Kostabi , titled Illuminated by Twilight, 1991 ($1,000-$1,500), is one of many modern multiples on offer.Asian works of art will feature a Chinese mother-of-pearl inlaid hardwood vanity box, late 19th century (est. $300-$500); and a gorgeous Chinese Export lacquer game box fitted with card trays and compartments (est. $400-$600). Also sold will be a bold pair of Louis XVI-style gilt bronze mounted marble urns (est. $1,500-$2,000); rugs and carpets, to include a large square Kerman ($800-1,200); and a collection of vintage slot machines, highlighted by a vintage Mills 25-cent Golden Nugget slot with stand, circa 1950s (est. $800-$1,200); and a group of animal-themed items, including a yellow gold and ruby belt elephant head belt buckle (est. $1,200/1,800).Andrew Jones Auctions’ Summer DTLA Collections & Estates auction is planned for Sunday, July 28th, also online and in the Downtown Los Angeles gallery. Watch the website for details.Opened summer 2018 in downtown Los Angeles, Andrew Jones Auctions is a full-service fine art and antiques auction house with an understanding of the market trends and foresight for the 21st century. The staff has a wealth of knowledge with international experience, having worked for many years at major international auction houses in America and Europe, sourcing property from across North America. The sales are diverse and eclectic, featuring items from the 16th through the 21st centuries. For more information, please visit www.andrewjonesauctions.com # # # #



