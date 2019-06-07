Jay Bansal, Helped with Start-up iMed Transport

PARADISE VALLEY, ARIZONA, USA, June 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former attorney, Jay Ankur Bansal has been involved with several cutting-edge start-up medical companies, one in particular, iMed Transport, of which he is the current CFO. iMed Transport is an automated, cloud-based software system designed to simplify the medical transportation process. iMed helps link healthcare providers with ambulance providers to optimize operations for healthcare, medical transportation, and patient care. Any mobile device or desktop can safely and conveniently access iMed Transport. Users now can quickly request transportation services and electronically submit documentation using a simple form via a secure connection. The software provides notifications and live tracking to all parties involved from checking transportation status, location, and patient information.iMed’s benefits are numerous for healthcare providers, patients and ambulance personnel such as increasing efficiency and outcomes from shortened discharge times and reduced patient wait times. iMed also simplifies and automates the call-taking process, which reduces errors, eliminates paperwork, treatment delays, improves revenue cycles with precise patient and insurance information as well as enhances vehicle utilization and reduces dispatcher workloads.A prime example of iMed’s proficiency is if a patient is having a stroke, the hospital is aware that they’re coming and will be better prepared to give the authority to administer critical drugs like tPA (clot-busting medication) and have a neurological team ready to treat the patient immediately upon arrival. Jay Bansal brings a wealth of knowledge to the company in many aspects, especially when it comes to legal issues. Jay has implemented many measures into the iMed’s protocols and processes. For example, adhering to strict HIPAA compliance standards for patient privacy and many other legalities for the company as a whole internally and externally has been one of his significant projects from the start-up phase.For the past 15 years, Jay Bansal has made an indelible mark on the business world. From owning gas station convenience stores, real estate, hotel and apartment projects, medical-legal funding, and medical software companies, Jay Bansal is a steadfast, loyal entrepreneur.Jay Bansal grew up in the Phoenix area and is proud to give back to his state and local communities. He’s been extremely active in many organizations and donates to worthy causes that he can stand behind and support with honor. Jay has been married to Rajani Bansal for 25 years, and together they are grateful to be able to take part in entrepreneurial partnerships as well as in supporting and promoting roles for their communities.



