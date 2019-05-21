Jay Bansal Supports the Community Through the Indo-American Cultural and Religious Foundation of Arizona

PARADISE VALLEY, ARIZONA, USA, May 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- PARADISE VALLEY, AZ— For the past 15 years, former attorney, Jay Ankur Bansal has made an indelible mark on the business world. From owning gas station convenience stores, real estate, hotel and apartment projects, medical-legal funding, and medical software companies, Jay Bansal is a steadfast, loyal entrepreneur who takes great pride in helping others. He and his wife of 25 years, Rajani Bansal are heavily involved in the community and giving back.One of his commitments is to the well-established Indo-American Cultural and Religious Foundation of Arizona in Phoenix. The organization was founded in 1987 by a group of visionary community leaders, which included Jay Bansal’s parents, with the goal of keeping the community united. The Foundation helps support and lead the Indo-American community’s social, cultural, and religious activities in the metro Phoenix area.Jay Bansal has been extremely active in the Foundation, serving as its President in 2003, as well as various other positions over the years. He has served on the Board of Directors for upwards of 12 years. Jay Bansal also served as the Chair of the Board of Trustees for two years after serving as its co-Chair for four years prior. Jay takes great pride in helping fundraise for many projects including renovation of the Foundation’s community center, acquisition of land to build a unity temple, and the eventual construction of the religious campus in Phoenix. Jay and Rajani have donated over $100,000 to this organization over the years and are honored to be recognized for this charitable act on a “Wall of Donors” displayed in the temple.Jay Bansal went to UC Berkeley and graduated in 1991 with a BA degree in Economics. Like much of his successful history, Jay Bansal accomplished graduating from Berkeley in just three years. On the heels of this achievement, Jay went straight to law school at the University of Michigan Law School from 1991 to 1994. After graduating, Jay Bansal came to Arizona and quickly passed the bar in July 1994. He worked for a law firm for about a year and then being the high-achieving entrepreneur that he is, Jay Bansal opened his own practice in October 1995, where he practiced personal injury law primarily but also immigration and business law for 20 years.Currently, Jay Bansal is thankful for his talents and drive and has more plans to contribute to the business world through his judicious acumen, in-depth network, and entrepreneurial spirit, which he hopes to use as an example and as a way to pass on his skill sets to future generations. Jay Bansal grew up in the Tempe/Phoenix area and is proud to give back to his state and local communities. He’s been extremely active in several non-profit organizations and donates to many worthy charitable causes that he can stand behind and support with honor. Jay has been married to Rajani Bansal for 25 years, and together they are grateful to be able to take part in entrepreneurial partnerships as well as in supporting and promoting roles for their communities.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.