'Kvetch for Good' The Funnest Contest Launches in L.A. to Make a Difference

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Happily Divorced Club and The Pampering Club of Santa Monica are sponsoring the funnest contest ' Kvetch for Good .' To positively impact people's lives, make a difference, and reward creativity.According to The Pampering Club, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “Feeling scratchy, then Kvetch for Good...win fun rewards or donations for your favorite causes."How to Enter Kvetch for Good1) Must live in the U.S., be at least 21 years old.2) Submit your kvetch, not to be longer than 100 word paragraph; Fun(at)KvetchforGood(dot)com3) The funniest kvetch will be chosen every month; winner will enjoy a $100 Beauty, Foodie, or Shopping gift card. Winner can forgo reward and a $100 donation will be made to favorite cause (join to Kvetch for your cause ).Carlos Cymerman, adds "If you love to complain and LOL then join us to kvetch for good....tell your family and friends about our fun contest...and change their life."AboutThe Happily Divorced Club is launching in 2020 to bring joy and happiness to families. Divorce is not the end...it's just a fun new beginning. www.HappilyDivorcedClub.com The Pampering Club is launching in 2020 to reward women who help fund causes in LA; fun beauty parties, products, and services. www.ThePamperingClub.com



