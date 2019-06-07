TechAhead Gets Set to Mark a Decade of Mobile Transformation and Leadership

TechAhead Team 10 Years Celebration at TechAhead

TechAhead, a leading mobile and software development company based out of Los Angeles and Noida is all set to celebrate ten years in the business.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the buildup towards it 10th anniversary in December, TechAhead is celebrating its achievements, which include working with over 1500 clients worldwide, encompassing Fortune 50 companies and small startups. The company has successfully developed solutions across diverse sectors for clients such as Allianz, The Times Group, Lafarge, The Healthy Mummy, AXA and many more.Since its inception in 2009, the company has earned a reputation as a top performer, due to its customer-centric approach to app development. Besides this, TechAhead has kept pace with the dynamic growth in the sector by focusing on emerging technologies and equipping its team with new skills. Recently, the company has become a certified Microsoft gold partner, signifying its expertise in delivering top-quality cloud computing services to its clients.“Indeed, we have come a long way,” commented TechAhead CEO Vikas Kaushik. “We are proud of our achievements and humbled by the trust and recognition of our clients, which has earned us accolades and placed us among the leading mobile app development companies in the world.”Jitin Narang, CMO, TechAhead said, “Over the past ten years, we have witnessed ongoing changes in the mobile app development space and keeping up with the fast pace evolving industry by focusing on the needs of our clients. Additionally, we reskill our employees so that they have the required skills to develop apps using emerging technologies. These strategies have helped us to establish ourselves as a top mobile app development company in the world.”About TechAhead:TechAhead is a mobile consulting, design and development company with a global reach. Through apps, the company has created success stories for both fortune 50 companies as well as startups. The team follows an approach of bringing app ideas to life by nurturing it through each stage of development from concept to the end-user experience. By having created several notable apps across platforms and technologies, the company has gained recognition from Clutch, GoodFirms, ITFirms, appfutura, and BusinessofApps, among others.



