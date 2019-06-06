Manchebo Beach Resort & Spa Spearheads Plastic Elimination Efforts in Aruba

Manchebo Beach Resort & Spa

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manchebo Beach Resort & Spa is an intimate boutique resort situated on majestic Eagle Beach in Aruba, considered one of the top three beaches in the world. Contemporary rooms offer peaceful views overlooking the azure ocean waters of the Caribbean or luscious green tropical gardens.Green Globe recently recertified Manchebo Beach Resort & Spa with the property achieving an outstanding score of 95%.The resort is strongly committed to environmental and social sustainability principles. Last year, several initiatives were implemented to minimize the resort’s environmental impact including reducing and recycling plastics.Manchebo has eliminated single use plastics such as drinking-straws and to go boxes and bags replacing them with biodegradable paper or bamboo alternatives. Another improvement is the installation of a beachside Elkay EZ H2O Water Bottle Filling Station where guests and staff alike are encouraged to opt for refilling bottles instead of purchasing disposable bottled water. Due to these efforts, there has been a significant reduction in overall plastic consumption at the 72-room resort with over 1,500 bottles saved each month.In early 2018, the resort proudly teamed up with the local student start up The Plastic Beach Party to introduce the recycling of plastic waste at the property. The Plastic Beach Party is a community-driven recycling initiative that aims to reduce waste and give plastic a new life. The dedicated Manchebo Team worked together with the local organization to change operational procedures regarding the separation of plastic waste collected at the resort. The collaboration with the Plastic Beach Party is another step in the right direction to preserve the safe and healthy environment of the island of Aruba for its people and visiting guests.The Green Team is a committed group of 12 management and staff representatives from all departments of the resort. The Team spearheads the various sustainability initiatives at the property with new initiatives planned for 2019.For further information, the resort’s Sustainability Report and Environmental Policy can be viewed on the hotel website at www.manchebo.com or contact Environmental Leader, Jessica Dirks at info@manchebo.comAbout Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com ContactCarla van LoenenSales & Marketing ManagerManchebo Beach Resort & SpaJ.E. Irausquin Boulevard 5Eagle BeachArubaCARIBBEANP: (+297) 522 3433E: marketing@manchebo.comW: www.manchebo.com



