An artisan tucked away in the south east of England
Bringing handcrafted, small batch cosmetics to the market
After 5 years of honing her craft, Hayley Grout, the owner and founder of Alchemy Cosmetics has launched a new, select collection of Artisan soaps. Each bar has been carefully formulated filled with sumptuous plant-based oils to transform even the driest of skin into soft crack free hands. Just wait until Hayley is ready to show you her line of creams and oils, your skin will make silk scowl with envy.
Alchemy Cosmetics prides themselves on their small batch ethics. The finest ingredients and artisanal methods ensure the limited quantities of products made at a time are of the highest quality.
As well as using the finest active ingredients, Alchemy Cosmetics are adamant that luxury should not cost the earth, finding solutions to plastic waste is of paramount importance which is obvious from their gorgeous packaging. Nothing about the unpacking experience has been spared in their pursuit of full recyclable packaging.
They are determined to always maintain this philosophy
This big first move from the budding entrepreneur has been fully backed by specialised insurances and has every recipe licenced in accordance with EU laws. All this ensures that her products are completely safe and her chain of supply is fully documented
