Sabina Gold & Silver Announces AGM Voting Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSX:SBB, OTCQX: SGSVF) (Sabina or the “Company”), in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, is pleased to announce the voting results for election of its Board of Directors at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 6, 2019 in Vancouver, British Columbia.



The director nominees as listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 2, 2019 were elected as directors of the Company at the meeting to serve until the next Annual General Meeting. In addition, the appointment of auditors as well as the Company’s Amended Share Compensation Plan were ratified. The results are as follows:

Total Eligible Votes: 292,149,422, Total Voted: 182,689,067, Total Voted %: 62.53

Nominees For For % Against/

Withheld Against/

Withheld% Number of Directors 152,293,085 99.59 630,480 0.41 David A. Fennell 151,534,918 99.09 1,388,647 0.91 Rick Howes 152,214,270 99.54 709,295 0.46 D. Bruce McLeod 152,467,323 99.70 456,247 0.30 James N. Morton 152,464,318 99.70 459,247 0.30 Walter Segsworth 152,497,418 99.49 774,147 0.51 Anna Stylianides 152,218,218 99.54 705,347 0.46 Anthony P. Walsh 152,438,418 99.68 485,147 0.32 Leo Zhao 151,491,867 99.07 1,425,698 0.93 Appointment of Auditors 182,072,005 99.66 617,062 0.34 Approval of Share Compensation Plan 150,580,342 98.47 2,343,223 1.53

The eight elected nominees will serve on the Company's board of directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Voting results have been reported on www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact:

Nicole Hoeller, Vice-President, Communications: 1 888 648-4218 nhoeller@sabinagoldsilver.com

This news release has been authorized by the undersigned on behalf of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.

Bruce McLeod, President & CEO

1800-555 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC V7X 1M9

Tel 604 998-4175 Fax 604 998-1051

http://www.sabinagoldsilver.com

