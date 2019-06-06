Intermountain Once Again Named One of the Nation’s Top Places to Work in Healthcare

Intermountain Named One of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare

For the seventh consecutive year, Becker’s Hospital Review has named Intermountain Healthcare as one of the nation’s “150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare.”

I am proud to be part of an organization that focuses so much on providing safe and rewarding experiences for our caregivers.” — said Heather Brace, Intermountain senior VP and chief people officer

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The national healthcare publication said those that make the list, “offer benefits and opportunities for employees to build successful careers above and beyond the average healthcare provider or company.”As Utah’s largest employer, Intermountain strives to ensure caregivers work in an environment where they can grow, learn, and add to the mission of helping people live the healthiest lives possible.Providing continuing education is what the magazine cited as one of the many benefits that helped put Intermountain on the list. Intermountain Healthcare offers its roughly 37,000 employees a comprehensive benefits package that constitutes more than 30 percent of each employee's total compensation. To encourage professional growth, the 23-hospital system provides clinical, self-help, leadership and communication training, as well as up to $2,000 per year for employees' education expenses,” the article said.The publication also cited Intermountain’s appearance on other “top places to work” lists for both healthcare and information technology.“The best places to work combine hard-working and engaged employees with a strong, mission-driven culture,” said Heather Brace, Intermountain senior VP and chief people officer. “I am proud to be part of an organization that focuses so much on providing safe and rewarding experiences for our caregivers.”For the complete list of the Becker’s Hospital Review Intermountain Healthcare is a Utah-based not-for-profit system of 24 hospitals, 160 clinics, a Medical Group with some 2,300 employed physicians and advanced care practitioners, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare through evidence-based best practices, high quality, and sustainable costs. For more information about Intermountain, visit intermountainhealthcare.org.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.