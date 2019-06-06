Expanding AEC Collaboration at CONSTRUCT with New Show Features

/EIN News/ -- IRVING, Texas, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CONSTRUCT offers the opportunity for the commercial AEC industry to connect in collaborative spaces to share best practices, explore innovative projects, and learn the latest in commercial construction design and processes. CONSTRUCT is dedicated to bringing together all disciplines in the industry and breaking down barriers between the different players in the commercial construction process.



For the 2019 event, CONSTRUCT is excited to announce several new show features that will enhance the ways the different industry disciplines can connect and engage with each other.

New Education Networking Lounge – This dedicated lounge will provide attendees with a place to continue conversations with educational speakers, meet up with colleagues, or just sit and relax while waiting for their next session.

New Product Rep University Program - Designed to meet the needs of Manufacturer's Representatives of Architectural Building Products, as integral members of the project team. The program features a full day of education to help participants stay up to date on current trends and refine their interactions and relationships with design professionals.

New Workshop Studio – Exhibitors will host intimate workshop sessions on the show floor that are designed to provide attendees with firsthand product knowledge and usable education to assist in their everyday work environment.

New Coffee Talk Lounge – Attendees can work together with peers to tackle challenges and solve problems in an open environment. This collaborative space on the show floor will feature CONSTRUCT speakers hosting mini educational chat sessions on trending topics.

Demo & Learning Theater – Experience some of the latest and greatest products and services firsthand through live demos from top exhibitors. Watch and listen as key industry companies provide educational solutions for challenges that the AEC community faces today.

Updated Show Hours – To maximize time for both the educational program and show floor activities, the hours for CONSTRUCT have changed. As always, education and exhibit hall hours do not overlap. The new show hours are as follows: Wednesday, October 9 th Education: 8:00 AM – 5:30 PM Thursday, October 10 th Education: 7:45 AM – 9:00 AM & 3:15 PM – 4:45 PM Exhibits: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM Friday, October 11 th Education: 7:45 AM – 9:00 AM & 2:45 PM – 4:15 PM Exhibits: 9:00 AM – 2:30 PM

“Each year we look to enhance CONSTRUCT for our attendees and exhibitors. The new show features provide additional ways AEC communities can connect and collaborate. Face-to-face engagement is vital to the success of the industry and CONSTRUCT is the platform for continued collaborative learning,” said Douglas Lugo, CONSTRUCT Show Director.

This year’s educational program includes a top-notch line-up of influential industry speakers. Some of the featured speakers include Joseph Lstiburek, PhD, Paul Doherty, Beth Stroshane, Marc Chavez, Lane Beougher, and Cherise Lakeside, as well as over 65 other thought leaders and experts in the industry. Those that participate in education at CONSTRUCT can earn over 18+ hours of CEU’s from AIA, BOMI, CSI, GBCI, IIBEC, ICC, and/or NARI.

“We are very excited about our education program this year, as we offer a very diverse program with speakers from various backgrounds and years of experience, not just your industry veterans, but the up and coming game changers as well,” said Jennifer Hughes, Sr. Education Manager for CONSTRUCT. “Participants can explore solutions-based topics from roofing to rainscreens, construction contracts to codes and much, much more.”

In addition, Construction Specifications Institute (CSI) continues to host their annual meetings and events at CONSTRUCT. CSI regional chapters will be able to connect during their annual caucuses, and CSI members are welcome to attend the Annual Business Meeting General Session. During the CSI Honors and Awards Ceremony, awards for Outstanding Chapter Commendations, Distinguished Membership, and investiture of new CSI Fellows will take place. CSI will also host their annual CSI Night Out event.

CONSTRUCT 2019 will be held October 9-11, 2019 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, MD, just 25 minutes south of Washington DC. CONSTRUCT packs a year’s worth of value into just three days. With a full education package starting at $420 for CSI Members and $460 for Non-Members, CONSTRUCT is a cost-effective event for any AEC professional. Registration is now open, and Early Bird pricing ends on June 24, 2019. To register or for more information, visit www.CONSTRUCTshow.com.

Additional show information:

About the Event

CONSTRUCT is your most cost-effective strategy for combining educational opportunities with practical, real-world, product and service solutions for your business success. This event is dedicated to the institutional, industrial and commercial building industry. If you design, build, specify, engineer, renovate or operate in the built environment, this is your event. The show is owned and produced by Informa Exhibitions U.S., Construction & Real Estate. For additional information, contact CONSTRUCT at P.O. Box 612128, Dallas, Texas 75261-2128; call the main show line at (866) 475-6707 or (972) 536-6450.

About the Construction Specifications Institute (CSI) – Official Partner

Founded March 1948, the Construction Specifications Institute ( www.csiresources.org ) is a national association of over 7,000 members dedicated to improving the communication of construction information throughout continuous development and transformation of standards and formats, education and certification of professionals to improve project deliver processes. CSI members work tirelessly to effectively communicate the designers’ vision, the material producers’ solutions and the constructors’ techniques to create outstanding facilities that meet facility owners’ objectives.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Meggan Spehar

Informa Markets

meggan.spehar@informa.com

(972) 536-6407

