FLEX LNG Ltd. Announces Date for Expected Listing on the NYSE

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLEX LNG Ltd. (“FLEX LNG” or the “Company”) announced today that on May 30, 2019 its registration statement on Form 20-F has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company’s ordinary shares have been approved for listing by and are expected to commence trading on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) under the ticker symbol “FLNG” on Monday, June 17, 2019. No new securities have been issued in connection with the listing on the NYSE.



Following the commencement of trading on the NYSE, the Company’s ordinary shares will be listed for trading on both the NYSE and the Oslo Stock Exchange in each case under the ticker symbol “FLNG”. Information on the procedures to transfer shares between the two exchanges is available at www.flexlng.com.

/EIN News/ -- About FLEX LNG Ltd.

FLEX LNG is a shipping company focused on the growing market for the transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG). Its fleet consists of thirteen modern LNG ships, four existing and nine under construction for delivery throughout 2019-2021. All of our LNG carriers are equipped with slow speed, two-stroke engines MEGI or X-DF propulsion which provide charterers with state of the art tonnage, offering significant advantages in the form of reduced fuel consumption and lower boil off rates.

Forward Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The words “believes”, “expects”, “intends”, “plans”, “estimates” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including assumptions, opinions and views of the Company or cited from third-party sources, are solely opinions and forecasts which are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from any anticipated development. The Company does not provide any assurance that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors, nor does the Company accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in the presentation or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. In light of these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this release because they are statements about events that are not certain to occur as described or at all. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of our future performance, and actual results and future developments may vary materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or to conform these forward-looking statements to actual results.

For further information, please contact:

Øystein M. Kalleklev

Chief Executive Officer

Flex LNG Management AS

Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00

E-Mail: IR@flexlng.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.