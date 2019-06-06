The Dixie Group Reports on Unusual Trading Activity

DALTON, Georgia, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXYN) (the "Company") does not comment normally on unusual trading activity. However, the Company management wishes to confirm that it is unaware of any material change in its operations that would account for today’s unusual trading volume.



The Dixie Group (www.thedixiegroup.com) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of carpet and rugs to higher end residential and commercial customers through the Fabrica International, Masland Carpets, Dixie Home, Atlas | Masland Contract and Dixie International brands.

Statements in this news release, which relate to the future, are subject to risk factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include the possibility that negotiations will not be successful, that contract terms will not be as expected, and that levels of demand for the products produced by the Company will change. Other factors that could affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, raw material and transportation costs related to petroleum prices, the cost and availability of capital, and general economic and competitive conditions related to the Company's business. Issues related to the availability and price of energy may adversely affect the Company's operations. Additional information regarding these and other risk factors and uncertainties may be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

