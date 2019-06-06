Galaxy Gaming Recruits Gaming Veterans and Promotes from Within

LAS VEGAS, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTC:GLXZ) (“Galaxy”), the world’s largest independent developer, manufacturer and distributor of casino table games and enhanced casino systems, announced today that is has recruited two industry veterans while also promoting from within.



/EIN News/ -- Ms. Gabrielle Houston has joined the company in the position of Vice President of Finance and Controller. Gabi’s international business operations experience includes over 18 years within diverse industries such as; Aristocrat Technologies Australia Pty. Ltd., Switch, Inc., MGM Resorts International, SHFL Entertainment, Inc. and Arthur Anderson, LLP. This robust background has provided her with a wealth of knowledge in a wide range of corporate functions.

Mr. John Strickland has joined the company as its Director of Marketing. John is responsible for preparing and implementing Galaxy’s annual marketing plan, including new product launches, tradeshows and company communications. John brings over 22 years of advertising, branding and product marketing experience with over 14 years in the casino and gaming industry to include Scientific Games Corporation, SHFL Entertainment, Inc, Flamingo Hotel and Casino Las Vegas, then MTR Gaming Group and The Palms River Resort.

Ann Huysmans has accepted the position of Gaming Compliance Officer. Ann brings over 14 years of experience within the gaming industry. Ann held senior compliance roles at Station Casinos and Konami Gaming, Inc. prior to joining the Galaxy Gaming Team in 2017 in the capacity of Compliance Manager.

“We are delighted to have recruited Gabi and John, both industry professionals in the areas of Marketing and Finance and are honored to have promoted one of our very own, Ann Huysmans,” stated Todd Cravens Galaxy’s President and CEO. “These talented team members will enhance our ability to support new markets and develop new products. I am really proud of the team that we continue to build here at Galaxy.”

