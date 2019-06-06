Caspian Cements Reputation as a Leading Crypto Asset Management Solution for Institutions

Caspian meets goal of providing institutional investors with easier access to cryptocurrency markets in its first year of operation

San Francisco, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Caspian was launched one year ago by TORA, a leading global supplier of asset management technology. Led by an experienced team and leveraging the capabilities and resources of two existing, successful financial businesses, Caspian has built a crypto ecosystem that enables sophisticated traders to operate more efficiently and improve their performance.

Caspian’s launch enabled institutional investors to gain access for the first time to a full-stack crypto trading, portfolio and risk management platform. Today the platform provides connectivity and interoperability across 35 cryptocurrency exchanges and OTC desks.

“The past year was a tumultuous period for cryptocurrencies. For Caspian, however, it has been a time of rapid expansion. We’re extremely proud of the progress we’ve made in our first year,” said Robert Dykes, CEO & Co-Founder of Caspian, and CEO of TORA.

“Prior to Caspian, institutional crypto trading solutions were often pieced together from disparate platforms, and multiple different APIs were needed for firms to tap into pockets of liquidity. Rendering these solutions was error prone and would put funds at risk. Caspian solved these challenges by providing a unified platform with a user interface and a workflow that was very similar to what they used for equities.”

Some key milestones for Caspian since launch include:

Signing a strategic partnership with Coinbase in September 2018 to integrate Caspian into the Coinbase Prime offering;

Partnering with B2C2, OSL (OS Limited) to facilitate Over-The-Counter (OTC) crypto trading;

Setting up partnerships with AK Jensen, Gemini, Bitmex, Brave New Coin and Blockfills;

Becoming the very first institutional platform to offer both options and futures crypto trading after partnering with Deribit;

Integrating OKEx futures and spot products into its OEMS; and

Adding Bletchley Park Asset Management’s Co-founder and Chief Investment Officer Lewis Fellas to Caspian’s board of strategic advisors.

“Institutional clients are demanding far more functionality around compliance reporting and risk management in anticipation that the evolving crypto market is going to look a lot more like traditional asset classes down the road," said Aite analyst Gabriel Wang.

“One thing that allows the Caspian platform to stand out among the other trading platforms is, in addition to its connectivity to major cryptocurrency exchanges sand OTC trading venues, it is a full front-to-back office solution that can provide clients with functions from trade execution reporting and all the way to risk management.”

Nick Norris, CEO of TYR Capital, said: “When starting our fund, we spoke to a number of technology providers and Caspian was the only one that understood the requirements of an institutional firm. Their platform is similar to trading and portfolio management systems seen in the traditional markets and therefore integrates well with our banks, custodians and fund administrators. Caspian has not only improved the efficiency of our operations but has also given us an edge versus our competition.”

Over the next coming months Caspian will be adding more exchange and OTC desk connectivity, introducing new algo and pairs trading capability, enhancing the platform’s transaction cost analysis (TCA) tools and expanding its custodial solutions and wallet integration.

For further information or to arrange a demonstration, please visit https://caspian.tech

About Caspian

Caspian is a full-stack crypto asset management platform tying together the biggest crypto exchanges in a single interface. The platform offers compliance, trading, algorithms, portfolio and risk management, and reporting. Led by an experienced team of developers, and leveraging the capabilities and resources of two existing, successful financial businesses as its co-build partners, Caspian is building an ecosystem that enables sophisticated traders to operate more efficiently and improve their performance. For more information, please visit: https://caspian.tech/

About TORA

TORA is the leading global provider of advanced investment management technologies supporting the full trading lifecycle. With a full suite of SaaS-delivered execution, analytics and compliance tools, as well as order, portfolio, allocation, commission and risk management capabilities, TORA’s products are utilized by hundreds of the industry’s leading hedge funds, asset managers, proprietary trading firms and sell-side trading desks globally. With headquarters in San Francisco, TORA has over 250 employees across offices in Jersey, Tokyo, Hong Kong, New York, Singapore, Sydney and Cluj-Napoca. More information is available at www.tora.com.

Alice Uribe Forefront Comms 212-320-8981 x711 auribe@forefrontcomms.com

