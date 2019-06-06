PAE Wins ISOA Vanguard Award

At its June 5 annual award ceremony in Washington, D.C., the International Stability Operations Association presented its Vanguard Award to PAE for the company’s consistent commitment to accountability, transparency and ethics in stability operations.

/EIN News/ -- Falls Church, Va., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At its June 5 annual award ceremony in Washington, D.C., the International Stability Operations Association presented its Vanguard Award to PAE for the company’s consistent commitment to accountability, transparency and ethics in stability operations. This is the second year in a row PAE has earned the top honor in the tier 1 large company category.

“We’re proud of the service we provide the U.S. government and its allies, particularly the work we do in Afghanistan that earned us this award,” said PAE Vice President of Operations Dan Corbett. “Through the Afghanistan National Maintenance Strategy, we’re working with Afghans to develop a more robust, self-sustaining security force.”

The NMS contract is just one example of how PAE works on a global scale to keep the peace, said PAE Global Mission Services President Chuck Anderson.

“Our people have embraced the challenges of being employed in tough environments,” Anderson said. “They are well-trained, experienced and have the skill, knowledge and ability to meet or exceed requirements. In the end, they are collectively contributing to making the world a safer place. We appreciate their talent and dedication, and we’re happy to accept this award on their behalf.”

A founding member of ISOA, PAE provides logistics support, training, personnel and special services on all seven continents and in more than 200 countries. ISOA is the only worldwide association representing the stability sector exclusively and effectively. Through partnerships, engagement, and advocacy, members work together with key organizations and government policy makers for long-term stability and growth in the world’s most unstable places.

About PAE

For more than 60 years, PAE has tackled the world’s toughest challenges to deliver agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. With more than 20,000 employees on all seven continents and in more than 70 countries, PAE delivers a broad range of operational support services to meet the critical needs of our clients. Our headquarters is in Falls Church, Virginia. Find us online at pae.com, on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

