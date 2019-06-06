MUSCLE MAKER GRILL OFFICIALLY OPENS SECOND FORT BENNING LOCATION

Health-Focused Fast-Casual Brand to Give Away FREE breakfast on Tuesday, June 11 and FREE Wraps on Wednesday, June 12 to Celebrate Second Fort Benning Grand Opening

Burleson, TX , June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscle Maker Grill®, the rapidly expanding fast-casual restaurant brand, promoting a healthy lifestyle by offering nutritious alternatives to traditional dishes, today announced Muscle Maker Grill will hold the official grand opening of its second Fort Benning Army & Air Force Exchange Service location on Wednesday, June 12. Providing healthier fuel for an active lifestyle, the health-conscious brand famous for serving lean, protein-based dishes including fresh greens, healthy wraps, fit bowls, skinny flatbreads, fruit smoothies, protein shakes and more will celebrate the occasion by giving away FREE breakfast from 8:00AM – 10:00AM on Tuesday, June 11 and one FREE wrap per guest from 12:00PM – 2:00PM along with free samples and Muscle Maker Grill promotional items on Wednesday June 12.

Located at 1 Karker St., in McGinnis-Wickam Hall – MCOE Building 4, guests of Muscle Maker Grill will have a choice of any breakfast menu item on Tuesday, June 11 and will have the option to sample one of three different wraps from its nutritionally-charged lineup on Wednesday, June 12, including: the Rocky Wrap – grilled chicken breast, turkey meatballs, reduced-fat mozzarella and marinara in an herb wrap; Santa Fe Wrap – grilled chicken breast, turkey bacon, red beans and brown rice, reduced-fat cheddar cheese and zero carb signature sauce in a jalapeño wrap; and MMG Signature Wrap – grilled chicken breast, turkey bacon, reduced fat cheddar cheese, tomatoes and onions with zero carb signature sauce and romaine, spinach and baby kale in a jalapeño wrap.

“We are excited to celebrate the official grand opening of our second Fort Benning Muscle Maker Grill location,” said Michael Roper, Chief Executive Officer of Muscle Maker Grill. “This particular location has a large airy dining room giving our guests a fun, social environment to enjoy their healthier lunch or dinner. We look forward to celebrating with free breakfast on June 11 and free wraps on June 12 and continuing to serve delicious, healthy food to the men and women of Fort Benning and beyond!”

For more information on Muscle Maker Grill and its variety of menu offerings, visit www.musclemakergrill.com . Muscle Maker Grill also can be found on Facebook , where fans can participate in online promotions, engage with other health-conscious individuals and receive updates on new menu items, store openings and tips on how to live a healthy lifestyle.

About Muscle Maker Grill

Founded in 1995 in Colonia, New Jersey, Muscle Maker Grill features high-quality, great-tasting food, freshly prepared with proprietary recipes. The menu, created with the guest’s health in mind, is lean and protein based. It features chicken, grass-fed beef, steak, turkey, pasta, burgers, flatbread pizzas, wraps, and entrée salads. It also offers a wide selection of fruit smoothies in a variety of assorted flavors, protein shakes and supplements. For more information on Muscle Maker Grill, visit www.musclemakergrill.com .

