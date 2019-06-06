MobiledgeX Kicks Off “Edge Experience” Developer Discovery

/EIN News/ -- Powers first edge computing hackathon ahead of upcoming early access program that will make its code available to application developers for early edge experimentation in real networks.



SAN FRANCISCO, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobiledgeX, which is making edge computing widely accessible and easy to access, today announced its “Edge Experience” developer discovery program to simplify how developers and device makers integrate edge performance and test in real edge networks globally. The program kicked off recently with MobiledgeX providing code for the first edge computing hackathon , hosted by Telecom Infra Project (TIP) at Facebook’s campus in Menlo Park, Calif. It continues today following the company’s announcement that it will lead the LF Edge Akraino Developer API subgroup . Later this month, MobiledgeX will extend access to its edge computing code to the broader application developer community.

“Over the past eighteen months, we’ve developed APIs, SDKs, documentation, and a seamless developer console to make edge access as easy as working with public cloud,” said Sunay Tripathi, CTO and EVP of Engineering at MobiledgeX. “By exposing our code to the developers building the next generation of applications with immersive and pervasive experiences, critical experimentation work can begin as we move collectively toward an edge-enabled reality. Events like the TIP hackathon help developers reimagine mobile experiences and give the broader edge ecosystem of operators, device makers and developers invaluable insights into the earliest compelling edge use cases.”

Developer demand for edge computing is expanding as more use cases become validated and opportunities are opened to experiment in real mobile network environments. MobiledgeX has identified initial edge use cases , such as augmented and virtual reality, robotics, industry 4.0, gaming and immersive entertainment, that it can help application developers pursue to make the next generation of applications and experiences a reality. During the recent hackathon, developers were able to use MobiledgeX code to take advantage of the power and value of edge computing in challenges centered around low-latency facial recognition and multi-player gaming. Expanded MobiledgeX code access in June will increase the edge use cases developers can easily reference as they build and modify applications for the edge.

“Edge use cases are dependent on a new scale of data, multimedia and responsiveness that requires closer reliable presence of performance capability to the user,” said Geoff Hollingworth, CMO of MobiledgeX. “Most of the experiences include AI at the heart to better interpret in real time the flow of knowledge being delivered and the appropriate result in response.”

Edge market discovery programs are changing the landscape of application development by putting application owners in edge-enabled markets at a competitive advantage. While developer programs have historically been focused in Europe and the United States, MobiledgeX is focused on expanding this work to additional global markets ripe for key edge use cases. Interested developers and device makers can learn more about MobiledgeX’s edge market discovery programs by contacting the company .

In addition to its work with operators, application developers and device makers, MobiledgeX’s “Edge Experience” program is further enhanced by the company’s participation in key industry initiatives, such as VaporIO’s The Kinetic Edge Alliance and The Linux Foundation’s LF Edge , which today announced the availability of the Akraino Edge Stack Release 1 (“Akraino R1”) that MobiledgeX is contributing to with blueprint collaboration and as the Developer API subgroup leader.

