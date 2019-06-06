Michael Lee-Chin joins the ITM Supervisory Board

BURLINGTON, Ontario, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portland Holdings is pleased to announce that Michael Lee-Chin has been appointed to the supervisory board of ITM Isotopen Technologien München AG (“ITM”), a radiopharmaceutical group of companies, as of May 23, 2019. Mr. Lee-Chin is founder and Chairman of Portland Holdings, a privately held investment company headquartered in Burlington, Ontario, Canada. Portland Holdings is committed to investing in businesses active in strong, long-term growth industries that also seek to improve the social well-being of the communities in which they operate.



/EIN News/ -- The philosophy of Michael Lee-Chin and Portland Holdings is to “do well and do good” – building strong businesses that are giving back to society. Over the years, Portland Holdings has contributed significant capital and human resources to a variety of initiatives in education, culture, health care and humanitarian assistance. For his entrepreneurial and philanthropic work, Mr. Lee-Chin has received numerous awards and honors, including degrees from several distinguished universities. In 2008, he was awarded one of Jamaica’s highest honors, the Order of Jamaica for his significant contributions to business and philanthropy. In 2017, he was appointed to the Order of Ontario, the Canadian province’s highest honor, reserved for those whose contributions have shaped the province, the country and beyond.

“We are extremely delighted that Michael joined our supervisory board. His exceptional business acumen and his entrepreneurial spirit will further support our strong growth and our goal to improve the well-being and quality of life of cancer patients worldwide by bringing a new generation of targeted radiopharmaceuticals to the market,” said Udo J. Vetter, Chairman of the ITM Supervisory Board.

“I really look forward to helping ITM’s exceptional team shaping the future of Targeted Radionuclide Therapy and effective cancer treatments in general. ITM’s dedication, innovative pipeline and passion for the well-being of those in need align perfectly with the values I strive to achieve with my other business ventures,” commented Michael Lee-Chin. “Targeted Radionuclide Therapy has the potential to revolutionize cancer therapy. I am grateful; I now have the opportunity to play my part in making this type of treatment available to even more patients worldwide.”

About Portland Holdings

Headquartered in Canada, Portland Holdings is a privately held investment company, which manages public equity, private equity as well as having direct ownership interest in a collection of diversified businesses operating in sectors that include media, tourism, agriculture, insurance, consumer goods and financial services. This portfolio had its origins in 1987. www.portlandholdings.com

About ITM Isotopen Technologien München AG

ITM Isotopen Technologien München AG is a privately held group of companies dedicated to the development, production and global supply of innovative diagnostic and therapeutic radionuclides and radiopharmaceuticals. Since its foundation in 2004, ITM and its subsidiaries have established GMP manufacturing and a robust global supply network of a novel, first-in-class medical radionuclides and generator platform for a new generation of targeted cancer diagnostics and therapies. Furthermore, ITM is developing a proprietary portfolio and growing pipeline of targeted treatments in various stages of clinical development, which address a range of cancers such as neuroendocrine cancers and bone metastases. ITM’s main objectives, together with its scientific, medical and industrial collaboration partners worldwide, are to significantly improve outcomes and quality of life for cancer patients while at the same time reducing side effects and improving health economics through a new generation of Targeted Radionuclide Therapies in Precision Oncology. For more information about ITM, please visit: www.itm.ag

