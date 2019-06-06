Momentum Telecom Recognized on CRN’s 2019 Solution Provider 500 List

Momentum Cements Place Among North America’s Top Solution Providers

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentum Telecom has been named to the 2019 Solution Provider 500 list by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company. The annual list ranks the largest North American IT solution provider organizations by revenue. Momentum earned an impressive position by staking out a ranking in the top 45% of the continent’s top solution providers.



“Momentum has excelled over the last year by delivering on our promise of enabling companies to thrive through the delivery of advanced cloud voice and cloud-based applications backed by an exceptional white-glove customer experience,” said Momentum Executive Vice President Sales and Marketing, Chuck Piazza. “Our inclusion in the Solution Provider 500 is a testament to the company’s recent successes and only further solidifies Momentum as a top cloud communications service provider.”

The Solution Provider 500 is the industry standard for recognizing the highest performing technology integrators, strategic service providers and IT consultants. It is the industry's predominant channel partner list and serves as a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with top solution providers.

“The companies on this year’s list represent an incredible combined revenue of $320 billion, a sum that attests to their success in staying ahead of rapidly changing market demands,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “Congratulations to the solution provider organizations leading the way in digital transformation and the latest technology services.”

The complete 2019 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

