Core equipment for third production train being shipped to Amur GPP

Release June 6, 2019, 13:50

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Wolfgang Reitzle, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Linde, took place today at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2019.

The meeting participants discussed the current progress and prospects of their cooperation, in particular the Amur Gas Processing Plant (GPP) construction project in which Linde's equipment is used. It was noted that the installation of key equipment for cryogenic gas separation and helium liquefaction has been completed at the GPP's first two production trains.

During the summer navigation period of 2019, Linde's large equipment for the GPP's third production train will be delivered to the construction site via the Zeya River. The said delivery will include the second spiral heat exchanger produced by the joint venture of Linde and Power Machines in St. Petersburg. The foundations for the large equipment of the third production train are already in place.

In the course of the meeting, appreciation was expressed with regard to the parties' collaboration on the construction project for the LNG production, storage and shipment complex near the Portovaya compressor station where Linde's technologies and equipment are also used. It is planned to bring the complex into operation in 2019.

Alexey Miller and Wolfgang Reitzle also considered the prospects of cooperation between their companies in the field of hydrocarbon processing, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) production and storage.

Background The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2019 is being held at the EXPOFORUM Convention and Exhibition Centre from June 6 to 8. This year's key topic is Creating a Sustainable Development Agenda. Linde AG is one of the world's largest companies focused on industrial technologies for natural gas treatment and separation with the recovery of ethane, propane and heavier hydrocarbon fractions. In addition, the company designs and builds cryogenic facilities for natural gas and helium liquefaction. The Amur GPP is under construction near Svobodny in the Amur Region. The plant will have a design capacity of 42 billion cubic meters of gas per year. The GPP will include the world's largest helium production facility. Linde supplies the Amur GPP with the core process equipment for cryogenic recovery of helium and valuable petrochemical substances from gas. The under-construction LNG production, storage and shipment complex near the Portovaya compressor station will have the annual capacity of 1.5 million tons. The project is intended for countries located in the Baltic and North Seas region and for ship bunkering purposes in the Baltic Sea.