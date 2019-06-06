Nexstar Digital Introduces TViQ Audience Solution

Giving Advertisers the Power to Leverage Station Data to Reach Digital Audiences At Scale

IRVING, Texas, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Nexstar Digital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. [“NXST”], is pleased to announce the official launch of its proprietary TViQ™ audience solution, giving advertisers the power to leverage local broadcast audience data to reach their ideal viewers at scale across all forms of digital video advertising.



/EIN News/ -- TViQ, only available through Nexstar Digital’s (NXD) Platform Group (previously branded under LKQD), is the industry’s most-comprehensive broadcast-centric audience solution. Integrating millions of proprietary data signals from hundreds of Nexstar owned and operated (O&O) local television stations across the U.S., TViQ enables national and local advertisers to maximize their video reach across all screens. Nexstar’s proprietary first-party station audience data are some of the key elements that differentiate TViQ from other audience solutions.

TViQ allows advertisers to reach beyond limiting age and gender categories and include a multitude of signals spanning behavioral trends, content and consumer interests, enabling them to create custom audience targets across the digital video landscape. The scalability of the NXD Platform, along with local and regional broadcast market expertise from Nexstar Media Group’s 174 television stations covering 38.7 percent of households in the U.S., gives advertisers a unique opportunity to build integrated media plans that maximize efficient target reach, and then activate those campaigns across multiple screens.

“Nexstar Digital is in a unique position to help advertisers navigate the complexities of video advertising across every screen and maximize target audience delivery across the entire Nexstar owned and operated portfolio of assets, which we expect to increase substantially in the near future. We are continuing our history of innovation by integrating and activating Nexstar audience data for digital advertisers, which creates powerful audience solutions for national, regional and local advertisers. Additionally, TViQ increases the value of inventory for our premium digital publisher partners, enabling them to grow their ad revenue across all screens,” said Greg Morrow, Head of Nexstar Digital’s Platform Group.



About Nexstar Digital

Nexstar Digital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), offers media companies and advertisers a comprehensive suite of leading digital solutions and services focused on optimizing audience targeting, user engagement and the overall performance of video, social, search, display, mobile and multimedia content and marketing campaigns. Nexstar Digital’s enterprise-class publishing platforms, video monetization technology and professional digital agency services deliver powerful digital advertising and content monetization solutions to clients across both national and local markets in the United States. Nexstar Digital product lines include, Nexstar Digital Data Solutions Group, Nexstar Digital Platform Group, Nexstar Digital Publisher Solutions Group and Nexstar Digital Agency Services. For more information please visit nexstardigital.com.



About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Nexstar owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to 174 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 100 markets or 38.7% of all U.S. television households. Nexstar’s portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. Nexstar’s community portal websites offer additional hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content while creating new revenue opportunities. For more information please visit www.nexstar.tv .

Media Contact: Alexis Roberts Blast PR for Nexstar Digital 805.886.8511 alexisr@blastpr.com



