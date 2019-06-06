Spokesman condemns attack on Egypt Military Forces

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi has condemned an attack on the Egyptian military in Sinai Peninsula.

In a Thursday statement, Mousavi offered sympathy to the families of the victims as well as the Egyptian nation and government.

He also underlined the Islamic Republic's principled policy of condemning acts of terrorism and said, "Such moves are aimed at preoccupying Islamic and regional countries with trivial issues and keeping them away from the first and top priority of the Muslim world, namely supporting the people of Palestine and defending the holy Quds."

He also stressed the necessity for cooperation and solidarity among regional states in fight against extremism and terrorism.



