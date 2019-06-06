VelocityEHS Takes Innovative A.I. Technology and EHS Expertise to ASSP Safety 2019

CHICAGO, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS , the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability solutions, will showcase its trailblazing new EHS software technology and provide insights for attendees at the American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) Safety 2019 Professional Development Conference on key issues facing the industry. EHS professionals at the conference will have the opportunity to try out the latest VelocityEHS software for industrial hygiene, chemical management and ergonomics, including the new Humantech ergonomics artificial intelligence (A.I.) and sensorless motion-capture technology.



/EIN News/ -- In addition to demonstrating its new and improved technologies, VelocityEHS representatives will host a series of sessions during ASSP Safety 2019 to provide additional perspective into chemical management, risk assessment, ergonomics, and safety management, including:

GHS/HazCom: The Game -- Can You Pass the Compliance Test in 2019?

Presented by Glenn Trout, president & CEO of VelocityEHS

Monday, June 10, 2019 from 10:45 – 11:45 a.m.

OSHA Recordkeeping and ITA Electronic Reporting: What Goes Wrong?

Phil Mole, EHS content expert at VelocityEHS

Monday, June 10, 2019 from 3:15 – 4:15 p.m.

Applying ISO 45001 to Manage Your Workplace Ergonomics Program

Presented by Rick Barker, senior consultant & ergonomics engineer at Humantech and Jennie Dustin, managing consultant & ergonomics engineer at Humantech

Monday, June 10, 2019 from 3:15 – 4:15 p.m.

Micro Ergonomics Improvements to Macro Benefits: Sonoco Tells All

Presented by Matt D. Moore, global director of safety at Sonoco Products

Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 10:30 – 11:45 a.m.

Flash Session: Can You Spot the HazCom Mistakes?

Phil Mole, EHS content expert at VelocityEHS

Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 2:30 – 2:45 p.m.

“Today’s EHS professionals can’t do it all by themselves. Safety and compliance have to be a shared responsibility, and EHS software must be designed in a way that makes it easy to bring everyone to the table,” said Glenn Trout, president and CEO of VelocityEHS. “The changes we’ve made to our VelocityEHS solutions are focused on being simple enough for frontline workers to use, yet sophisticated for EHS professionals to run global, best-in-class health, safety, environment, industrial hygiene and risk management programs. By building software for real people with difficult jobs, we’re able to help anyone – no matter where they are in their EHS and sustainability journey – reach their EHS goals faster and easier than ever before.”

Conference attendees are encouraged to visit the VelocityEHS booth (1011) to learn more about the completely redesigned award-winning MSDSonline chemical management software and expanded capabilities around chemical transportation and incident mitigation compliance requirements through VelocityEHS’ recent acquisition of ChemTel. With over 350 new and improved features, the redesigned MSDSonline software helps users better understand their chemical risks, manage product inventories and meet complex regulatory reporting requirements.

Booth visitors can also get their first-look at VelocityEHS’ new Industrial Hygiene solution, and get an up-close look at how its Humantech ergonomics software harnesses artificial intelligence and machine learning to help accurately assess jobs for musculoskeletal disorder risks. The easy-to-use motion-capture technology recognizes body segments and records joint angles, frequencies, and durations of postures during movement from video captured using mobile device cameras to indicating risk levels for assessment.

The ASSP Safety 2019 Professional Development Conference & Exposition will be held at the Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana from June 9 – 12, 2019. For more information, visit www.safety.assp.org .

To learn more about the full suite of award-winning VelocityEHS products and services, visit www.ehs.com .

About VelocityEHS

Trusted by more than 18,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS helps you reach your EHS goals faster with quick implementations, affordable solutions, and unparalleled customer support. We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based environment, health and safety (EHS) software platform. Our easy-to-use software applications are designed based on industry best-practice principles to help you solve complex business challenges in simple ways. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts, and earning leading scores in the Verdantix 2019 Green Quadrant Analysis and the latest NAEM EHS & Sustainability Software Ratings Report, VelocityEHS is the global leader in cloud EHS software solutions.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; and Sydney, Australia. For more information, visit www.EHS.com.

Media Contact

Betsy Utley-Marin

312.881.2307

butleymarin@ehs.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.