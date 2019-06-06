BIMobject and AEC Daily announce partnership, enhancing BIM object selection and education process

/EIN News/ -- BURBANK, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIMobject, the world’s largest BIM content platform, has entered a strategic partnership with AEC Daily, a world-leading developer of online educational courses for the construction sector, to leverage each company’s worldwide presence and increase specification success-rates enhancing the BIM process from design through procurement.

This collaboration streamlines the process of taking AEC Daily’s educational CEU courses and connects the designer with the manufacturer-specific building products on BIMobject, allowing a more efficient design process. Additionally, designers and contractors searching for products on BIMobject will find associated training course links.

“Our industry is in need of both intelligent automation and process change to make it easier for professionals to design and build,” said Mark Haddad, president of BIMobject, North America. “We’re excited to strategically align with AEC Daily and provide a connected process combining education with access to manufacturers’ digital BIM products, such as architectural lighting, interiors, mechanical and electrical components.”

On BIMobject.com, building product manufacturers (BPMs) are able to showcase their products to 1.4 million users, where those products can be specified and incorporated into construction projects. BPMs can review users’ profile information, find out what file types were used and see how many downloads have been accumulated. Architects can select from over 1,500 brands that represent 56,000 actual products. The BIM objects become shared knowledge that form a reliable basis for decision-making during the entire lifecycle of a project—from conception to demolition.

“In addition to increasing product understanding through education, designers need an easy way to incorporate those products into their projects,” said Jeff Rice, president of AEC Daily. “BIMobject provides that solution, and our partnership allows us to raise the BPMs’ success rate of getting specified in projects.”

AEC Daily is one of the largest providers of continuing education (CE) to the construction, architectural, interior design and engineering communities. These professionals rely on AEC Daily to maintain their accreditation and keep them up-to-date with new products and technologies. Courses are complementary and available online with automated credit reporting to numerous organizations across the United States and Canada.

“We know from our post-course surveys that most of our learners specify the course sponsor's products,” Jeff continued. “And that those products are then extremely likely to be purchased for a project. Now that we’re bringing both BIMobject and AIA CEU training to BPMs, it’s the best of both worlds.”





About BIMobject

BIMobject is a leading global IT company at the forefront of digitalization of the construction industry. BIMobject offers cloud-based platforms, with over 1,500 manufacturers providing digital product information. Around the cloud-based platforms, which currently have over 1.4 million users, BIMobject offers a number of solutions aimed at manufacturers, property owners, architects/designers and construction companies and the trade sector. BIMobject, founded in 2011, operates in 20 countries and has over 230 employees. In March 2019 net revenue RTM was SEK 126 million. BIMobject's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North under the ticker: BIM. Certified Advisor: FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se , +46-8-528 00 399. www.bimobject.com

About AEC Daily

AEC Daily is a developer of online education courses for the construction sector. They provide over 500 courses for construction professionals, architects, engineers, designers and landscapers. These category-experts rely on AEC Daily to maintain their accreditation and keep them up-to-date with new products and technologies. Courses are complementary and available online with automated credit reporting to numerous organizations across the United States and Canada. For more information about AEC Daily visit www.aecdaily.com

