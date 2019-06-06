Stop & Shop Introduces Same-Day Online Pick-Up at Select Stores

Customers Can Shop Online at Peapod.com & Pick-Up Their Groceries Within Hours

QUINCY, Mass., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop today announced that it has launched same-day online pick-up for Peapod by Stop & Shop orders at select stores in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York. The new offering provides customers with a faster and more convenient way to shop with pick-up available in as little as four hours. Customers can simply place an order on Peapod.com, head to their local store, and have a Stop & Shop associate load their groceries right into their car. The new service gives customers access to an even wider selection of grocery items online including fresh items like pre-cut fruit, prepared foods and even entertaining trays that are available at their local store.

“As we continue to improve the omnichannel experience for our customers, we plan to roll out 175 of these ‘click-and-collect’ locations by the end of the year,” said Stop & Shop President Mark McGowan. “We’re excited to offer our customers the convenience of shopping online for the all the products available at their local store, which they can now pick-up in just a few hours.”

/EIN News/ -- To use the new service, customers can visit www.peapod.com and select “Pick-up” at their preferred store. Customers then head to their local store at their chosen pick-up time. Each store has around 4-6 designated “Grocery Pick-up” parking spots where customers can park, then call a phone number to let the store team know they have arrived. Stop & Shop team members will then deliver customers’ groceries right to their car. The same-day online pick-up service costs $2.95 and new pick-up customers can receive the service free for 90 days.*1

The 20 Stop & Shop stores currently offering same-day online pick-up are as follows:



Chelmsford, MA

Harwich, MA

Malden, MA

Orleans, MA (Cranberry Cove Plaza)

Pembroke, MA

Revere, MA (Squire Rd.)

Seekonk, MA

Somerset, MA

South New Bedford, MA

Whitman, MA

Warwick, RI (Warwick Ave.)

Cranston, RI (Atwood Ave.)

Cumberland, RI

Johnston, RI

North Kingstown, RI

Pawtucket, RI (Cottage St.)

Providence, RI (Branch Ave.)

Smithfield, RI

South Winsor, CT

East Northport, NY

For more information on the new service or to schedule your online pick-up, visit www.peapod.com .

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today’s Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and helping children to enjoy a healthy lifestyle. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com .

1 Free Online Pick-up for 90 days by entering promo code SSFREEPICKUP at checkout. Minimum purchase required. Online Pick-up fee waived on first order and then on all subsequent orders of $30 or more if placed within 90 days of first order. Valid for first-time residential customers only in select zip codes. Offer excludes alcoholic beverages, gift cards, postage stamps and any other purchases prohibited by law. Offer not transferable. Limit 1 per household. Enter code at first order checkout. Not valid with any other offer. Expires 12/31/2019.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jennifer Brogan 774.279.1467 Jennifer.Brogan@stopandshop.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.