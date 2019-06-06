Datical Announces Winners of Database DevOps Innovation Awards

Winners include American International Group (AIG), Bank of America, Colonial Life, Travelers Insurance, and Russell Webster of Zions Bancorporation

AUSTIN, Texas, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datical , the leading provider of database release automation solutions, today announced the winners of its inaugural Database DevOps Innovation Awards, recognizing organizations and individuals who are pioneering the use of IT automation to deliver new and innovative capabilities to the market, faster than ever before.



/EIN News/ -- The process of building and releasing applications has evolved significantly in recent years, helping application teams release high-quality code faster than ever before. However, the evolution of data and database-related release processes have not kept pace. This creates application release bottlenecks in spite of the productivity and speed gains realized by application teams.

The Database DevOps Innovation Award winners are those who lead the charge in bringing DevOps to the database. These companies realize the full potential of their DevOps investments and transform the way software is built and released.

The awards program includes two categories: Database DevOps Innovators, for organizations, and Database DevOps MVP, for individuals. The winners were selected based on their proven ability to apply DevOps best practices to complex data and database-related processes and successfully increase the frequency of application releases they perform each year.

“As one of the nation's premier financial services companies, customer experience is paramount,” said Russell Webster, Database DevOps MVP award recipient and VP and senior manager of Delivery Tools & Services at Zions Bancorporation. “Applying DevOps principles and automation to our database processes is vital to our business strategy. The work we have done in this area has helped us standardize our overall release process, reduce human errors and improve code quality. That means we are able to deliver innovation to our customers faster.”

The winners of the 2019 Database DevOps Innovation Awards are:

Database DevOps Innovators

Database DevOps MVP

Russell Webster, VP and Senior Manager of Delivery Tools & Services, Zions Bancorporation

“As the DevOps market continues to mature, it's important to recognize the innovative work that enterprises are doing to modernize their data management processes through automation,” said Stephen Faig, director of research and lead-generation programs at Database Trends and Applications. “Based on what we're seeing transpire across the industry, the discipline of data management is transforming, and the accomplishments of these organizations and individuals provide a valuable blueprint for others to follow.”

