Farris Announces Name Change and Introduces New Website

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farris’ history in British Columbia is unrivalled and the firm continues to stand apart as it has for more than 100 years. We are proud of our heritage and our roots in British Columbia as well as our reputation across the country. Today we announce our official name change to “Farris LLP” reflecting not only the strength of our brand and our people but of our continued connection to our past and our readiness to embrace the future.



We are also pleased to announce the launch of our new website – designed to provide our clients with intuitive search features, simple page navigation and a fully-responsive web experience. It is now easier than ever to locate a lawyer, practice area or topic of interest. Our new website continues to honour our historical foundations while also reflecting our commitment to deliver results for our clients today.

“This is an exciting time for our firm. We have over 100 lawyers working in our offices in Vancouver, Kelowna and Victoria,” said Jeffrey Kay, Q.C. Managing Partner, Farris LLP. “Our new website will allow us to better connect with our clients and stakeholders to show them our depth of expertise in a wide range of practice areas. The website contains information about our history and how that history guides our continuing commitment to providing innovative legal solutions for our clients in British Columbia and beyond. We are investing in technology and in our new generation of high-performing lawyers to ensure we continue delivering the high-quality legal services Farris is known for.”

Visit our new website at farris.com .

About Farris

Farris LLP is a leading Canadian law firm with offices in Vancouver, Kelowna and Victoria, British Columbia. The firm’s clients include some of the most significant public institutions, listed companies and private corporations in British Columbia. Farris balances a strong regional and national presence with an expanding international practice. Farris is a founding member of Lex Mundi, the world’s leading association of independent law firms, with 21,000 lawyers in 600 offices in more than 100 countries.

