FA Match Launches Platform for Recruitment Firms

FA Match Recruiter aims to drive higher success rates among recruitment firms executing advisor career transitions

/EIN News/ --

Springfield, MA, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

FA Match, the digital recruitment platform that connects RIA firms, banks, wirehouses and independent broker-dealers with advisors seeking meaningful career transitions, today announced the launch of FA Match Recruiter; a service that enables traditional recruitment firms to digitize and scale their practice, as well as convert their stagnant advisor networks to ongoing revenue.



FA Match Recruiter facilitates a streamlined process where recruiters can transfer “idle advisors” to the platform that otherwise would not be generating revenue– such as those who haven’t been placed or aren’t currently looking for opportunities. Recruitment firms on FA Match receive a custom referral link to be sent to their database of advisors. Once an advisor signs up using the custom link, if at any time they make a career move using the FA Match platform, the recruitment firm automatically receives a percentage of the placement fee.

“Since day one, our goal has never been to replace traditional recruiting. Instead, we want to use our technology to help recruiters across the industry thrive,” said Ryan Shanks, co-founder and CEO of FA Match. “Now, recruiters who use FA Match can mobilize their once idle network of advisors to create new income streams and put time and money back into growing their businesses. After all, a rising tide lifts all boats – and that’s what we’re aiming to do with FA Match Recruiter.”

Beyond surfacing untapped revenue, FA Match Recruiter brings many other benefits to its free service offering that streamline and bolster the entire search workflow for recruiters:

Operations Support: FA Match becomes a digital front, middle and back office for each transaction that is referred through the platform. The system logs and tracks each connection and automatically collects the fee once a transaction is completed.

Data-driven Searches: FA Match’s Mutual Match technology reaches broader segments of the market at a much deeper level than a traditional search. This increases the likelihood advisors will find the opportunity they’re looking for.

Instilled Trust: Recruiters can feel confident knowing FA Match will do right by their advisors. All identifying information is kept completely secure and advisors are only introduced to like-minded firms with their explicit permission.

“We’re proud to be an early adopter of FA Match,” said Christopher Miller, CEO and managing partner of CLM Ventura, a recruitment firm for the financial services industry. “Ryan and the team have truly created a win-win situation for everyone. It’s more than a tech platform, it’s a dynamic ecosystem that is completely responsive to what matters most for advisors and firms.”

FA Match also recently launched the FA Match Alliance, an initiative that brings together innovators and game-changers from all corners of the industry to help drive connectivity between firms and advisors. The six founding members - AdvisorAssist, LifeYield, Oranj, Orion Advisor Services, Redtail Technology and Riskalyze - are committed to promoting FA Match to advisory firms on their respective suites of services.

FA Match Recruiter is now live and open for sign-up at https://recruiter.famatch.com. For more information about FA Match, visit www.famatch.com. For media inquiries, contact media@famatch.com.

About FA Match

Founded in 2018 by industry veteran and founder of recruiting firm Finetooth Consulting, Ryan Shanks, FA Match is a digital career management platform for financial advisors. The technology combines qualitative and quantitative search criteria via its Mutual Match technology, enabling advisors to search for opportunities discreetly and on their terms. For firms, FA Match streamlines the back-end HR workflow, making the entire recruitment process efficient, organized and compliant. FA Match, LLC is headquartered in Springfield, Massachusetts. More information can be found at www.famatch.com.

###

Ryan Shanks FA Match 413-754-3254 media@famatch.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.