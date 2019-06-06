Mobify and Amplience Partner to Deliver Modern Headless Front-end Experiences for Commerce

June 12 webinar to explore a faster way to deliver better digital experiences and the challenges of adopting a headless front-end

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia and NEW YORK, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Front-end as a Service innovator Mobify and Amplience , the global leader in cloud-based content management for commerce, today announced a partnership to help businesses combine fast, immersive front-end experiences with modern, headless, API-first content management. The two companies will host a June 12 webinar, “Adopting a Headless Front-end: Challenges, Trade-offs and Benefits” to help ecommerce, marketing and IT professionals understand the pros and cons of using a decoupled front-end, as well as the differences between building from scratch vs. buying a solution.



Register here for the webinar, to be held June 12, 2019, at 12pm EDT/5pm BST.

Amplience and Mobify are driving the new generation of headless architectures with a common goal to deliver best-in-class digital customer experiences across every touchpoint in a customer journey, while ensuring experiences can be delivered, experimented with and continually improved faster. As a decoupled front-end, Mobify’s Front-end as a Service powers API-driven front-end experiences such as Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) for mobile, tablet and desktop, as well as Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) and native apps, along with future touchpoints like voice, chat, and augmented and virtual reality. Pairing Mobify’s better way to deliver front-end experiences with Amplience’s API-first headless CMS solution separates the content from the presentation. This enables much higher content reuse, dynamic rendering and personalization across sites, apps, voice interfaces, in-store displays, etc.

”‘Headless’ has gone mainstream, with more and more businesses looking to take advantage of what an API-first content, commerce, and marketing solution can do for their customer experience,” said Rob Walter, Amplience Vice President of Marketing. “Whether replatforming, re-designing websites, or planning to go headless, many organizations are looking to pull together their digital experiences using platforms like Mobify as a more agile, decoupled front-end and better way to deliver targeted experiences faster.”

According to Drew Lau, Mobify Vice President of Product, “With this partnership and webinar we hope to show how Mobify and Amplience are unlocking the headless ecosystem so businesses can have the best of both worlds -- their best-in-class content and front-end experiences solutions, without having to build from scratch or maintain duplicate code.”

Join Mobify’s Lau and Amplience’s Brooke on Wed., June 12, 2019, for “Adopting a Headless Front-End” at http://bit.ly/2JZwtpx .

About Amplience

Amplience dramatically simplifies how clients plan, create, manage, and deliver content. With a modern API-first approach, the Amplience solution can unleash the creativity and productivity of content and technology teams. Amplience serves more than 200 of the world’s leading retailers including Otto.de, Crate and Barrel, Boohoo, Mulberry, Shop Direct, and TUMI. For more information on the Amplience solution, please visit www.amplience.com .

About Mobify

Mobify’s Front-end as a Service is an API-driven front-end that unlocks the agility of a headless commerce approach and powers fast, immersive experiences with Progressive Web Apps, Accelerated Mobile Pages, and native apps. The enterprise front-end separates the customer-facing experience from backend systems to unlock agility, future-proof customer experience investments, and activate the value of backend systems. As a market leader with 25+ enterprise PWAs including multi-brand, multi-region deployments with 75+ integrations, Mobify drove over $1 billion in Gross Merchandise Value via Front-end as a Service in 2018 and is projecting to double that in 2019. Customers include digital innovators like Lancôme, Debenhams, Paula’s Choice, Crabtree & Evelyn, Mackage, Syo & Kioa, Carnival Cruise Line, Hobbycraft, and PureFormulas.

Contact: Betsy Kosheff Betsy@mobify.com 413 232 7057



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.