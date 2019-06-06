Siemplify Enhances Security Operations Platform with Advanced Crisis Management and Real-Time Collaboration

Version 5.0 continues the evolution of the leading independent SOAR platform, from tactical actions to strategic objectives that benefit the entire organization

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siemplify , the leading independent provider of security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR), today released a new version of its security operations platform. Version 5.0 continues to raise the bar for end-to-end security operations management, adding new capabilities that make security analysts more productive, security engineers more effective and SOC managers more informed and empowered.



/EIN News/ -- Version 5.0 also extends the value of Siemplify far beyond the walls of the SOC. The Siemplify Security Operations Platform now enables organizations to streamline both tactical and strategic responses to a successful cyberattack within a virtual “war room,” ensuring all stakeholders inside and outside the SOC are working as a team during what can be an extremely stressful time for any organization.

“We have seen many organizations misstep when responding to critical security events,” said Meny Har, VP of product at Siemplify. “Our war room, which was developed in collaboration with crisis management experts, as well as our Fortune 500 customers, now gives those who know the issue intimately and whose job it is to respond publicly a secure environment to formulate strategy and track response.”

Notable highlights in version 5.0 include:

Advanced Crisis Management: Coordinate all aspects of the response to a major security event from within the platform, including understanding threat details, business impacts, attack attribution and strategic response across the relevant departments.

Advanced Playbook Building: Easily build and automate the most advanced incident response playbooks with sophisticated data dependencies.

Real-Time Collaboration: Seamlessly work with colleagues inside and outside the security team to investigate and close cases faster. Collaborate inside the Siemplify platform or integrate the tools you already use for communication, such as Slack and Microsoft Teams.

Streamlined Remote Operations: Monitor, investigate and respond to security events on remote networks in seconds with the new, unified Siemplify remote agent.

“As the SOAR category continues to grow and mature, Siemplify is focused on enhancing our platform to address the broadest range of security operations challenges,” said Amos Stern, CEO and co-founder at Siemplify. “We remain committed to providing a simple and intuitive analyst experience, coupled with powerful capabilities for engineers and advanced users.”

Siemplify v5.0 is available now. To see how it works and learn more about SOAR technology and the challenges it helps to solve, register for this webinar on June 26.

About Siemplify

Siemplify , the leading independent security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) provider, is redefining security operations for enterprises and MSSPs worldwide. The Siemplify platform is an intuitive workbench that enables security teams to manage their operations from end to end, respond to cyberthreats with speed and precision, and get smarter with every analyst interaction. Founded in 2015 by Israeli Intelligence experts with extensive experience running and training security operations centers worldwide, Siemplify has raised $58 million in funding to date and is headquartered in New York, with offices in Tel Aviv. Visit us at siemplify.co or follow us on Twitter at @Siemplify .

Products, service names, and company logos mentioned herein may be the registered trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Michael Becce

MRB Public Relations

+1 732.758.1100 x104

mbecce@mrb-pr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.