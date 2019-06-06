Global SVOD Subscription Forecasts, 2010-2024
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global SVOD Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global number of gross SVOD subscriptions will increase by 439 million between 2018 and 2024 to 947 million - or by 86%. The total will climb by 119 million in 2019 alone.
As the gross subscription total races towards 1 billion, the net subscriber count will rise by 175 million between 2018 and 2024 to reach 531 million. This means that the average SVOD subscriber will pay for 1.78 SVOD subscriptions by 2024 - up from 1.43 in 2018.
Simon Murray, Principal Analyst, said: China overtook the US in 2018 to become the gross SVOD subscription leader. These two countries will continue to dominate the world stage. China and the US will together account for 59% of the global total by 2024. However, this proportion is down from 63% in 2018; indicating that other countries are growing faster.
Fifteen countries will have more than 10 million SVOD subscriptions by 2024 - collectively providing 86% of the global total.
By 2024, Netflix will contribute 203 million subscribers (21% of the global total), Amazon Prime Video 125 million (13%), China 289 million (31%. Neither Netflix or Amazon Prime Video will operate in China), Disney+ 75 million and 255 million others.
Published in June 2019, this 427-page PDF, PowerPoint and excel report contains comprehensive coverage of the SVOD sector (TV episodes and movies) for 736 platforms across 138 countries.
The report comprises:
- Executive Summary.
- Major SVOD players, including subscriber and revenues estimates by country (2010 to 2024) for the major platforms.
- Insight profiles for the top 10 countries (Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, UK and USA)
- Country-by-country forecasts from 2010 to 2024
- 161-page Outlook report in PowerPoint, with more than 300 charts that highlight SVOD developments for 138 countries.
Companies Mentioned
- ALT
- ANT1 Next
- All Access
- Amazon
- Amazon Prime
- Amediateka
- Apple TV+
- Avex dtv
- au Smart Pass
- beIN Connect
- blu
- Balaji
- Black by Cell C
- Blim
- C More
- CBS
- CBS All Access
- CHT
- Catchplay
- Cellcom TV
- Claro Video
- CraveTV
- Dimsum
- DirecTV Now
- Disney+
- Divan.TV
- Eros Now
- Fibe Alt TV
- Flow fixed
- Fox Play
- Fox+
- Foxtel Now
- Giga
- Globo Play
- HBO
- HOOQ
- Horizon
- Hotstar
- Hulu
- IQiyi
- Icflix
- Iflix
- Illico
- Ipla
- Iroko
- Ivi
- LG U+
- Lightbox
- Magenta TV App
- Maxdome/Joyn
- Mediaset Infinity
- Megogo
- Meo TVCine
- Movistar Play
- MyCanal
- MyTV Super
- N
- NL Ziet
- Neon
- Netflix
- Netflix
- Now
- OCS
- Okko
- Oksusu
- Olleh TV
- Orange Cine
- Partner
- Pickbox
- Play
- Play Now
- PlayStation Vue
- Player+
- Plus
- Plus Wavo
- Pooq
- Premium
- Proximus
- RTL Now
- RTL TV Now Premium
- RTL XL
- SFR
- Shahid
- Shahid Plus
- Showmax
- Showtime
- Sky
- Sky X
- Sling TV
- Sony Liv
- Spuul
- Stan
- Starz
- Starz Play
- Sting TV
- TIMVision
- TV
- TV2
- Teleclub Play
- Tencent Video
- Tivibu
- Tsutaya
- Turkcell
- Tving
- U-Next
- Unlimited
- Viaplay
- Videoland
- Viu
- Viu: Yupp TV
- Vodafone TV
- Voyo
- WarnerMedia
- Wavo
- X/Ticket
- Xfinity Instant TV
- YeloPlay
- YouTube TV
- Youku Tudou
- Zattoo
- Zee 5
- Ziggo Movies & Series
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pnglzj
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Video on Demand
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.