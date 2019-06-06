Rock Tech Engages TBT Engineering Limited for Surface Water Sampling

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (the "Company" or “Rock Tech”) (TSX-V: RCK; Frankfurt: RJIB) is pleased to announce that it has engaged TBT Engineering Limited (“TBTE”) to conduct surface water sampling at its 100%-owned Georgia Lake lithium project in Ontario, Canada.



Water testing to be conducted at eight stations





TBTE, along with Rock Tech’s project management team led by Pleson Geoscience, will mobilize this week to inspect suitable locations for a hydrometric station and collect a manual flow measurement. Additionally, the crew will establish eight (8) surface water quality stations and begin monthly sampling.

“The hydrology data collected will support surface water Permit to Take Water (“PTTW”) applications for our Georgia Lake lithium project,” said Dirk Harbecke, Rock Tech’s chairman. “We are fortunate to be working with a world-class organization such as TBTE as we work diligently through the permitting process on our way to production.”

All scientific and technical information in this news release concerning the Georgia Lake lithium property was reviewed and approved by Karl Stephan Peters, EurGeol 787, a qualified person (QP) as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About TBT Engineering Limited

Established in 1969, TBTE is Northwestern Ontario’s largest independently owned multi-disciplinary engineering consulting firm. TBTE is an employee-owned company that employs over 130 full-time professional and technical staff, with 70 additional seasonal and contract staff serving public and private clients across a diverse range of industries and sectors. As a proven industry leader, TBTE works in conjunction with all stakeholders to expertly investigate, test, plan, design and manage projects across Northern Ontario.

About the Georgia Lake Lithium Project

The Georgia Lake project is a lithium-rich pegmatite vein deposit with measured and indicated resources of 6.57 million tonnes grading 1.01% Li2O in addition to inferred resources of 6.72 million tonnes grading 1.16% Li2O. The first PEA for the project, focused exclusively on the main resource area hosting less than 80% of total defined resources, was published in October 2018. Highlights from the PEA included an NPV of $312 million and an IRR of 62.2%.

