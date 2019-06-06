In-Memory Computing Summit Europe 2019 Explores How Companies Can Address Their Digital Transformation Challenges

Industry Leaders and Technology Experts Discuss Current Strategies and Future Trends for Meeting Performance Challenges Using In-Memory Computing

FOSTER CITY, Calif., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain ® Systems , provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache® Ignite™, today discussed the success of the third annual In-Memory Computing Summit Europe 2019 , which took place June 3-4, 2019 at the Park Plaza Victoria London. The In-Memory Computing Summits, held annually in Europe and North America, are the only industry-wide events focusing on the full range of in-memory computing technologies and solutions. More than 500 people representing 271 organizations from 26 countries on 5 continents registered for the conference to hear speakers from 451 Research, Capital One, Cerner, Confluent, Dell Technologies, Hazelcast, Red Hat, Redslabs, ScaleOut Software, the Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA), GridGain Systems and many more, explore key developments related to in-memory computing technology, describe the application performance benefits of the technology, and offer practical advice on a variety of in-memory computing topics. The conference experienced a 70% increase in registrations compared to the 2018 event, a reflection of the rapidly growing interest in in-memory computing.

/EIN News/ -- “The level of participation and excitement at this year’s In-Memory Computing Summit Europe reflects the growing interest in in-memory computing solutions across an ever-wider range of use cases and industries,” said Terry Erisman, EVP, Marketing and Alliances, GridGain Systems. “The participation of so many experts from around the world exemplify the spirit of sharing in the IMC community. Their knowledge helps deepen understanding of the technology and how it can be used to solve performance challenges related to digital transformation. We also thank our sponsors, conference committee, and attendees for making this year’s event a huge success.”

More than 38 industry leaders delivered 5 keynote addresses and 36 breakout sessions. The In-Memory Computing Summit Keynotes included:

“The Rise of Cloud-Native and Its Relationship to In-Memory Computing in Delivering Digital Transformation” by Matt Aslett, Research Director, 451 Research

“The Future of In-Memory Computing in a Rapidly Changing World” by Nikita Ivanov, Co-founder & CTO, GridGain Systems

“Persistent Memory; An Industry Status and Update” by Alex McDonald, Director and Vice Chair at SNIA Europe

“Data-Driven Drug Discovery” by Jonny Wray, Head of Discovery Informatics, e-therapeutics

“In-Memory Computing Technology Trends: A Vendor Panel Discussion” with Chris Jenkins, Senior Director, In-Memory Technology at Oracle; William Bain, CEO at ScaleOut Software, Inc.; Nikita Ivanov, Co-founder & CTO, GridGain Systems.

The keynote and breakout session video recordings and slides will be available on the In-Memory Computing Summit Europe 2019 website.

Sponsors

The In-Memory Computing Summit Europe 2019 was sponsored by leading technology vendors, including:

Platinum Sponsor – GridGain Systems

Gold Sponsor – ScaleOut Software

Silver Sponsors – GSI Technology, Heimdall Data, Redis Labs

Association Sponsors – Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA), Apache Software Foundation

Media Sponsors – Digitalisation World, InfoDSI, IT for CEO's and CFO's, ITRtv, ODBMS.org

The Next IMC Summit

The fifth annual In-Memory Computing Summit North America will take place November 13-14, 2019 at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport. The Call for Speakers for the In-Memory Computing Summit North America 2019 will end on July 28, 2019.

About the In-Memory Computing Summit

The In-Memory Computing Summits in Europe and North America are the only industry-wide events tailored to in-memory computing-related technologies and solutions. They are the perfect opportunity to connect with technical IT decision makers, IT implementers, and developers who make or influence purchasing decisions in the areas of in-memory computing, Big Data, Fast Data, IoT and HPC. Attendees include CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, VPs, IT directors, IT managers, data scientists, senior engineers, senior developers, architects and more. The Summits are unique forums for networking, education and the exchange of ideas that will power the future of Fast Data. For more information, visit https://imcsummit.org and follow the event on Twitter @IMCSummit.

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache® Ignite™. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Raymond James, American Express, Societe Generale, Finastra, IHS Markit, ServiceNow, Marketo, RingCentral, American Airlines, Agilent, and UnitedHealthcare. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache™ Hadoop®), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as an in-memory database. GridGain is the most comprehensive in-memory computing platform for high-volume ACID transactions, real-time analytics, web-scale applications, continuous learning and hybrid transactional/analytical processing (HTAP). For more information, visit gridgain.com.

