Nubeva Achieves Advanced Technology Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network

Amazon Web Services Recognizes Nubeva for Proven Technical and Market Validation

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (TSX-V: NBVA, OTC: NBVAF), a cloud visibility Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) software developer for enterprises with public cloud assets, today announced the company has been named an Advanced Technology Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). Those in the APN assist customers to better design, architect, secure, migrate and manage cloud solutions on AWS.

“We’re dramatically changing how companies use cloud packets to monitor and control their cloud resources with a focus on simplicity,” said Steve Perkins, Chief Marketing Officer at Nubeva. “Achieving Advanced Technology Partner status in the AWS Partner Network is one more step in validating how effective Nubeva Prisms truly is for enterprise IT teams that desire packet orchestration and analysis to ensure confidence in the cloud.”

Nubeva launched its cloud-native packet processor, Nubeva Prisms Elastic Packet Processor, (EPP) on April 17, 2019. The solution features a container delivery service that auto-scales to filter and multiplex cloud packet traffic between sources and destinations (monitoring and performance tools). Sources can be any workload in the cloud equipped with a Nubeva Prisms agent or configured with an agentless solution.

Now available in private preview, this architecture is cloud-native, flexible and extensible making the orchestration stack capable of operating at cloud scale.

AWS reviewed Nubeva’s cloud solution and validated speed, scalability, resiliency and overall performance and awarded full framework compliance. Constructive feedback from AWS allowed Nubeva to deliver a solution that includes a successful execution of an end-to-end disaster recovery plan well within RPO/RTO limits.

To become an APN Advanced Technology Partner, Nubeva demonstrated its development of a strong AWS-based business. The company continues to differentiate and serve as a value add to AWS customers.

About Nubeva Technologies Ltd.

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") software and services that enable enterprises to run best-of-breed visibility in public cloud environments. Nubeva Prisms provides enhanced visibility and control over network traffic and simplified automation and operation that is essential to run top-tier security technologies and services in the cloud easily and at low cost. With Nubeva, organizations can leverage existing policies, technologies and operations and accelerate their move to the cloud with confidence. Visit nubeva.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the cybersecurity industry. Although the Company believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, its subsidiaries, their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For additional information, please contact:

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. Marcel Valentin, Investor Relations

Steve Perkins, Chief Marketing Officer or Marcel@SophicCapital.com

1-(844)538-4638 1-(647)697-0498

Chuck Grothaus Nubeva Technologies Inc 6127700026 cgrothaus@nubeva.com



