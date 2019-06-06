REMINDER/Saputo Inc.: Fiscal 2019 Results
Conference call and webcast for analysts and institutional investors
/EIN News/ -- MONTRÉAL, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (TSX:SAP) – A conference call for analysts and institutional investors will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the fiscal 2019 results.
The conference call will begin with a short presentation followed by a question and answer period. The speakers will be Mr. Lino A. Saputo, Jr., Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Maxime Therrien, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary.
- To participate in the conference: 1-800-926-4402
Please dial-in approximately five minutes before the call.
- To listen to the call on the Web: http://www.gowebcasting.com/9968.
Replay of the conference
A replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, June 13, 2019, 11:59 p.m. The webcast of the call will also be archived on the Company’s website.
- To access the replay: 1-800-558-5253 (ID number: 21923844).
- To access the archived webcast: www.saputo.com, in the “Investors” section, under “Newsroom”.
Media Inquiries
1-514-328-3141 / 1-866-648-5902
PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/21eab3f2-a732-498f-948e-5959e2d96b34
