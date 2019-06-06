AdKaddy Launches Consumer-Brand Communications Platform

A repository for email marketing messages, AdKaddy’s mobile app puts consumers in control of when and how they engage with brands, while uncluttering their email inboxes

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdKaddy , developer of a mobile app dedicated to enhancing the consumer-brand relationship, has completed a private beta and is now generally available in the iTunes App Store and Google Play marketplace .



AdKaddy organizes branded email – marketing messages, sales receipts, and shipping confirmations – in a standalone platform so consumers can engage with brands when it’s convenient to them. This simultaneously rids a consumer’s email inbox of marketing messages and creates a dedicated space for users to keep up with the brands they love.

Using AdKaddy is simple. Consumers download the app and create an @adkaddy.com email address, which can be used when shopping, subscribing to a newsletter, getting a coupon, or any interaction requiring an email address. As emails flow into AdKaddy, they are automatically organized by brand and type (marketing, receipts, tracking, etc.), making them easy to find. The AdKaddy mobile app has been in private beta since late 2018 and has managed emails from over 2,000 brands. AdKaddy was founded in 2018 by B2C experts Todd Furneaux, Gagan Chaudhari, Cameron Cegala and Brian Davis.

“AdKaddy was born out of frustration with the barrage of marketing emails we as consumers receive daily,” says Davis. “The truth is, we want to receive many of those messages – we don't want to miss a sale, product drop, etc. – but we want to review them when it’s convenient to us and we don’t want them cluttering our email inboxes. AdKaddy is the perfect solution for building stronger consumer-brand connections.”

AdKaddy is a consumer-brand communications platform that keeps your personal inbox free of brand clutter by giving you a new email address to use for all your consumer needs. It can be used when completing a purchase online or in-store, signing up for a newsletter, or simply following brands that you love. Instead of having all those emails bombard your personal inbox, now they can flow seamlessly into a beautifully organized brand-dedicated platform. For more information visit www.adkaddy.com .

