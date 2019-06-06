Sahara Group: Inverting Narratives through Sustainable Development

Sahara Group’s partnership with the UN on the Sustainable Development Goals is an affirmative response to a universal call to action

Sahara is gratified to utilise its agency and partner with a cross section of stakeholders in inverting negative narratives on the state of global sustainable development now and in the future.” — Sahara Group

LAGOS, LAGOS, NIGERIA, June 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a multinational organisation, Sahara Group’s partnership with the UN on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is an affirmative response to a universal call to action. It is a mandate to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace, self-determination and prosperity.

The SDGs are globally acknowledged as a robust road map for social development. Our foundation exists to ensure that our business activities are underpinned by sustainable development actions both now and in the future. Sahara Foundation works consistently with Sahara Group to ensure that the SDGs are intrinsic to and influence the strategy for every one of our businesses.

SDGs are good for commercial operations and sustainability is important to the process design, strategy, succession planning and viability of any organisation.

Incorporating the SDGs into our businesses gives us the capacity to thrive as a sustainability driven going concern today, whilst also laying the foundations by which the engines of our success are fully functioning in the future.

Our work as a steward for sustainability with Vision of Hope in Lusaka, Zambia and Pugu Secondary School in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania are just two examples of how we partner to provide capacity building opportunities to some of the most vulnerable and marginalised groups in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Goals 3 (Good Health and Well Being) and 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation) are central to our work with Vision of Hope. By providing access to health care and sanitation and building an industrial size kitchen which allows for large scale cooking in sanitary conditions we are able to create an environment in which the young denizens and the adults who look after them are well fed and well nurtured.

We also partner assiduously to achieve goal 4 (Quality Education) by providing the means and a space for a formal education.

Vision of Hope has become a safe space and a social sanctuary for girls from as young as ten months to eighteen years. It enables young mothers go to school or take up an apprenticeship in arts and craft whilst their infants and toddlers are looked after during those important educational or vocational hours.

Over the years, it has become apparent that the underscoring of a successful partnership is the ability to identify gaps in social development, align with capable collaborators and deftly combining resources to fill those gaps in a manner that is timely and via sustainable means and methods.

At Pugu Secondary the foundation has been able to shift the narrative positively by working in concert with the local community on gender equality and quality education. This partnership has bridged the gender equality gap by giving female students access to restroom facilities that enable them have uninterrupted time in school thus furthering their education and improving their life chances.

Prior to installation of new toilet facilities a lot of young girls were unable to attend classes during their menstrual cycles because there were no conveniences designed to accommodate them. This lowered the attendance rates of female students whilst their male counterparts continually enjoyed the social advantages of a steady education.

The conveniences provided have significantly narrowed the gap by improving female classroom attendance across the year and levelling the playing field for these bright young girls as they grow into adolescence.

Our work as a partner on social development is effective largely because of the opportunity to work with a rich network of international multilateral agencies. As a member of the board of both local and global PSAGs (Private Sector Advisory Groups) and a strategic partnership with the office of the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations we are able to work with NGOs, governments and the private sector to design solutions for some of the most urgent challenges to global sustainable development.

Additionally, as a steering committee member of the Partnering Against Corruption Initiative (PACI) of the World Economic Forum we are working to design corruption out of the societies and countries in which it is impeding economic growth and the creation of generational wealth. Our work with PACI has allowed us to address goals 8(Decent Work and Economic Growth) and 16 (Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions) across various borders and business interests.

The inexorable spread of globalisation has also increased awareness about the importance of preserving the planet and being accountable for our individual and collective actions as global citizens.

More will be demanded of businesses by regulators, host communities, governments and employees. Businesses which espouse corporate citizenship and predicate decisions based on a social purpose will rightly be rewarded with patronage from socially conscious consumers.

Sahara is gratified to utilise its agency and partner with a cross section of multiple stakeholders (Goal 17: Partnerships to achieve the goal) in identifying gaps, bridging them and inverting negative narratives on the state of global sustainable development now and in future.

Sahara Group: Inverting Narratives through Sustainable Development



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.