Global ATM Machine Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024
WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global ATM Machine Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies
PUNE, INDIA, June 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for ATM Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the ATM Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
NCR
DIEBOLD
Wincor Nixdorf
Triton
HITACHI
FUJITSU
Oki
Tidel
Itautec
Nautilus Hyosung
SPL Group
SYNKEY GROUP INC
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Cash Dispenser
Automated Deposit Terminal
Recycle Type
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Bank
Application II
