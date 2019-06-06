Angolan Vice President tours Quiçama Municipality

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 6 - Vice President Bornito de Sousa last Wednesday made a work visit to the municipality of Quiçama, in the southern part of Luanda Province, having inspected the functioning of local public institutions, as well as the state of affairs in the social area. ,

During the visit, Bornito de Sousa examined the impact of some sócio-economic programmes implemented by the Quiçama Administration.

In the meeting he had with the local communities the Vice President deemed it essential kick-start, before the coming of the rainy season, the road works intended to put an end to the advanced degraded condition of many roads, some of which make a link with the chief district of the Municipality.

He admitted that the province’s biggest municipality is facing serious problems in the area of basic infrastructures, a situation that causes tremendous difficulties to the local communities.

The Vice President was accompanied by the governor of Luanda, Sérgio Luther Rescova.

Bornito de Sousa visited schools, health units and spoke with the communities.

ANGOP has learnt that the visit continues this Thursday in the Cabo ledo commune (Quiçama), where a thermal station is soon to be installed, besides other socio-economic infrastructures.

The municipality hosts one of the country’s main nature reserve places, the Quiçama National Park, which the Vice President is to visit as well.

