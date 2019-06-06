Hermes Selects FactSet for Multi-Asset Risk Management

NORWALK, Conn. and LONDON, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced that Hermes Investment Management , the £34.1 billion (US$44.4 billion) manager, has selected FactSet as its multi-asset risk provider.



FactSet will work with Hermes on implementing its unified analytics and risk management platform across Hermes’ multi-asset class investment portfolio. The platform includes innovative factor models, integrated workflows, and advanced risk modelling and will help Hermes integrate comprehensive risk management capabilities across an increasingly complex mix of assets.

“Accurately assessing risk is a responsibility that is core to our decision making,” said Andrew Jackson, Head of Fixed Income at Hermes Investment Management. “Working with FactSet to implement a risk model that aligns with our investment approach will allow us to accurately quantify and aggregate portfolio sensitivities, stress test under a multitude of market environments and in turn, provide a robust process that meets the needs of our investors.”

“The increasing complexity of regulation, new derivative types, and macro- and micro-risk factors in the market requires greater flexibility and sophistication when it comes to risk monitoring and measurement,” said Rob Robie, Executive Vice President, Head of Analytics and Trading, FactSet. “FactSet’s multi-asset risk platform will continue to evolve over time, and we look forward to working with Hermes to implement solutions that will help them remain at the forefront of the investment industry.”

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 122,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We give investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions and repeatedly ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For® and a Best Workplace in the United Kingdom and France. Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com . Learn more at www.factset.com and follow on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset .

About Hermes Investment Management

Hermes Investment Management, a Federated Investors company, provides world-class active investment management and stewardship services. Hermes, headquartered in London, manages £34.1 billion in assets and offers a broad range of specialist, high-conviction investment strategies spanning listed equities, credit, real estate, infrastructure, private debt and private equity.

Hermes’ strategies focus not just on financial results, but also on delivering outcomes beyond performance: holistic returns that consider impacts to society, the environment and the wider world. In Hermes EOS, the company offers one of the industry’s leading engagement resources, representing £450.5 billion of assets*. For more information, visit www.hermes-investment.com .

* Please note the total AUM figure includes £6.2bn of assets managed or under an advisory agreement by Hermes GPE LLP (“HGPE”), a joint venture between Hermes Fund Managers Limited ("HFM") and GPE Partner Limited. HGPE is an independent entity and not part of the Hermes group. £23.4m of total group AUM figure represents HFM mandates under advice. Source: Hermes as at 31 March 2019.

