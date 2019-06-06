VegaWallet Joins Forces With Wyre For An Easier Way To Purchase Bitcoin

VegaWallet and Wyre make buying Bitcoin easier

The integration of Wyre’s regulated payment infrastructure now allows VegaWallet users to easily purchase Bitcoin and Ethereum.

VegaWallet (Crypto:VGW)

We are proud to collaborate with Wyre and provide a seemless way of purchasing Bitcoin and Ethereum to our users. Simplicity is key in the chase for the mass adoption of cryptocurrency.” — Tarek Hajri

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wyre, the leading blockchain money transfer company operating a regulated global payment infrastructure, has announced a partnership with VegaWallet, the complete cryptocurrency platform, to extend fiat onramp services into the world of cryptocurrency for users of their wallet and upcoming exchange.

VegaWallet has been working to extend their ecosystem with improved ways for users to purchase Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital assets with traditional debit cards. One of the largest difficulties when incorporating these services can be banking issues and guidelines. With the introduction of Wyre’s regulated payment infrastructure, VegaWallet can now provide trusted fiat onramps. These new options will open for VegaWallet users with the launch of their version 3 update, scheduled for release this week.

Tarek Hajri, CEO of VegaWallet, said: “Integrating Wyre will further increase the presence of cryptocurrency onramps for our users in the United States. We feel the partnership will open new avenues for greater transaction liquidity and help with everyone’s common goal of mass adoption.”

Services will originally be available for 43 states in the United States: and will require a short Know-Your-Customer process to verify all customer credentials to meet Anti-Money Laundering guidelines. Wyre’s services make this process simple and secure for VegaWallet’s dedicated users and are expected to increase the overall usability of their wallet application. Users will also see the integration of these services further into their desktop application, currently in beta, and the soon to launch advanced digital asset exchange. VegaWallet is available for download on The App Store and Google Play.

Jack Jia, Director of Partnership at Wyre, said, “Wyre is on a mission to help lower the barriers to entry for crypto-native projects by offering compliant ports into a regulated fiat world. As part of this ongoing effort, we’re thrilled to offer Vegawallet users an easy and secure way to purchase crypto with debit cards in under 2 minutes.”

ABOUT Wyre

Wyre is a regulated payment institution that connects fiat rails to blockchain ecosystems. Founded in 2013 as one of the original infrastructure crypto companies, Wyre has traded $3.5 billion in cryptocurrency assets in-house and have completed more than $1 billion in blockchain-powered commercial FX payments. Operating an intricate global payment infrastructure that includes relationships with regulated counterparties, Wyre has procured not only same-day settlements but deep liquidity and the best pricing & execution. Wyre is also one of the few licensed money transmitters in the crypto space and is proactively compliant with regulations. For more information, please visit www.sendwyre.com.

About VegaWallet:

VegaWallet aims to be a global leader in providing real-world applications for blockchain based payment protocols. They pride themselves in offering a complete cryptocurrency platform for their user base and have specific strategies in place for massive improvements to current products available on the market. Their development team is tirelessly working on the next generation of cryptocurrency payments system and an advanced exchange revolving around the multi-signature implementation provided by BitGo Inc. Users can download their secure wallet application on the App Store, Google Play, or for Desktop on their website. Learn more at www.VegaWallet.com



