Renaissance Home Health Care Earns Multiple Awards for Patient Satisfaction

Renaissance Home Health Care earns fifth consecutive Spectrum Award.

Ohio home healthcare agency earns a host of awards thanks to its outstanding patient service.

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renaissance Home Health Care is dedicated to helping patients maintain their independence and remain in their own homes. With a company-wide focus on giving patients the best experience possible, the company recently earned several awards from Stirling Alliance companies. It picked up its fifth straight Spectrum Award for Patient Satisfaction as well as its ninth consecutive Talk Award.

The Spectrum Award, presented by City Beat News, and the Talk Award, presented by The Talk Awards (both members of the Stirling Alliance), are based on independent, proprietary research and evaluation, which identifies businesses and professionals with a track record of top-flight customer service. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer.

Since 2008, Renaissance Home Health Care has helped individuals regain their health, mobility and independence, all while continuing to live in their own homes. “Regardless of your age or reason for your difficulties, our dedicated and professionally trained care team will provide high-quality care for you or a loved one,” says a company representative.

Renaissance Home Health Care offers a wide range of health and recovery services, including occupational and physical therapies, medication assistance, nursing care, nutritional care, medical social services, and more. Understanding that its patients’ lives are about more than just medication and treatment, however, the company also offers assistance with house cleaning and other basic daily tasks.

“At Renaissance Home Health Care, we want to help you or a loved one stay happy and healthy in your own home,” says a company representative. “We want to make sure you are well taken care of and happy no matter what issue you might be facing. With Renaissance Home Health Care, you are getting someone who cares.”

In business just a little more than a decade, Renaissance Home Health Care has already earned nine Talk Awards and five Spectrum Awards for its dedication to providing the ultimate patient experience. All to help achieve its goal of providing a great quality of life for those who are having health challenges.

Renaissance Home Health Care is located at 5311 Northfield Road, Suite 212 in Bedford Heights, Ohio. For more information, call 216-662-8729 or go online to http://www.renaissancehomehealthohio.com/home.html. Visit its Spectrum Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/RENAISSANCE-HOME-HEALTH-CARE-BEDFORD-OH. Visit its Talk Award Page at https://www.thetalkawards.com/award/renaissance-home-health-care/.

About City Beat News, The Talk Awards and The Stirling Alliance

The Stirling Alliance includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to encourage and enable excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org, recognizes service excellence in both commercial businesses such as those served by City Beat News, The Talk Awards and Pulse of the City News, and its “life” and “public service” divisions.

The Stirling Alliance is located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information about City Beat News, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.citybeatnews.com. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to www.thetalkawards.com.





