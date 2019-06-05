Fanwell Bokosi on Taming Africa’s Debt Beast

June 5, 2019

Fanwell Kenala Bokosi, AFRODAD Executive Director, during 2019 IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings. (IMF photo)

Debt is at record levels around the world. 40 percent of low-income countries are wrestling with debt distress or high-risk debt levels and for a few countries in sub-Saharan Africa the debt crisis has already materialized. Fanwell Kenala Bokosi is the Executive Director for the African Forum and Network for Debt and Development, or AFRODAD. In this podcast, Bokosi says the nature of Africa's debt has changed in recent years, making it more difficult to find solutions for debt sustainability problems. Fanwell Bokosi joined a panel on Tackling Debt during the 2019 IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings

