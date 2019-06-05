Sigma Celebrates Summer with an Exciting Workshop Lineup in June

Sigma Dealer Workshops hosted at dealer locations nationwide will cover wildlife, portrait, landscape, and astrophotography

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigma Corporation of America, a leading still photo and cinema lens, camera, flash and accessory manufacturer, today announced its Dealer Workshop lineup for the month of June, featuring engaging opportunities for photographers of all skill sets to gain experience in various genres including wildlife, portraiture, landscape, and astrophotography:

B&C Camera will host an interactive photography workshop where attendees will photograph bighorn sheep in Hemenway Park. Post-shoot, Sigma technical representative Mike Hill will walk attendees through how to edit the images in Adobe Lightroom.





• Urban Photography Workshop: Rockbrook Camera

Where: Omaha, NE

When: June 6, 2019



Hosted by Rockbrook Camera and led by Sigma technical representative, Brian Matsumoto, the action-filled day will begin with a lecture on Urban Photography and will be followed by a photo walk to capture urban images across downtown Omaha and the Durham Museum.



Where: Nashville, TN

When: June 7, 2019



Sigma and Dury’s will host an interactive demo and wildlife photography experience at the Nashville Zoo. Attendees will learn some of the best tips and tricks to make the most out of their shots around the Nashville Zoo.



• Urban Photography Workshop: Kenmore Camera

Where: Kenmore, WA

When: June 8, 2019



Hosted by Kenmore Camera and led by Sigma technical representative, Aaron Norberg, the workshop will offer a visual course covering the fundamentals of photographing the urban landscape.

• Landscape Photography Class & Photo Walk: Pro Photo Supply

Where: Portland, OR

When: June 14-15, 2019



On June 14, Pro Photo Supply will host Sigma technical representative, Aaron Norberg for an in-store demo of Sigma’s lens lineup. On June 15, Aaron will lead a workshop Oxbow Regional Park on the fundamentals of photographing the natural landscape. Attendees will learn how to choose the best lenses and camera settings to capture the scene as they see it.

• Wildlife Photography Workshop: Bighorn Sheep: B&C Camera

Where: Boulder City, NV

When: June 15, 2019



• Urban Photography Workshop: Norman Camera

Where: Kalamazoo, MI

When: June 21, 2019



Norman Camera and Sigma technical representative, Brian Matsumoto will host a Sigma lens demo & urban photography workshop followed by a photo walk.

• Urban Photography Workshop: Grand Rapids

Where: Grand Rapids, MI

When: June 22, 2019



Norman Camera and Sigma technical representative, Brian Matsumoto will host a Sigma lens demo & urban photography workshop followed by a photo walk in Grand Rapids at the ArtPrize Art Festival.

• Lecture Series with Roman Kurywczak: Photo Connection

Where: Colchester, CT

When: June 22-23, 2019



Photo Connection will host a two-day demo and lecture series led by Sigma Pro Roman Kurywczak and sales representative Michael Deutsch on Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23, 2019. Topics include “Photographing the Nighttime Landscape” and “Macro photography at Wickham Park”.

• Dance Photography Workshop: Pixel Connection

Where: Avon, OH

When: June 26, 2019



Join The Pixel Connection, Sam Young Studios and Liz Cooper from LC Images- Distinct Fine Art Dance Photography for an exciting evening with three classically trained professional ballerinas. Pixel Connection representatives will coach attendees on photographing the ballerinas throughout the downtown city streets.

• Astrophotography Workshop: Roberts Camera

Where: Indianapolis, IN

When: June 29, 2019



Roberts Camera will host a two-part astrophotography workshop with in-depth instruction from pro photographers Marc Lebryk and Walt Kuhn.

Full details for each of Sigma’s June workshops can be found on the Sigma event calendar .

About Sigma Dealer Workshops

Designed in collaboration with Sigma dealers around the country, the Sigma Dealer Workshop program engages photographers through a mix of classroom lectures, hands-on workshops, and real-world shoots. Led by Sigma technical representatives and photography experts, workshop topics cover popular photography genres such as astrophotography, landscape, portraiture and more. Photographers of all skill levels, from novice to professional, are welcome to attend. Sigma Dealer Workshop schedules and logistics, including registration, cost, special promotions, and agenda, can be found on the Sigma Events webpage.

About Sigma Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning still photo and cinema camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced the Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sports. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Pentax, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, Sigma entered into the world of cinematography lens production. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the Sigma benchmark of excellence, the Cine lenses meet the needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production.

Sigma continues its tradition of imaging excellence with the mirrorless sd Quattro, sd Quattro H and the compact dp Quattro camera line. Leveraging the ultra-high resolution Foveon sensor, the Sigma Quattro cameras are designed to produce the highest quality image with every shot.

For information about Sigma, please visit www.sigmaphoto.com or follow the company on Sigma Blog , Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .





