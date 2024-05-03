Crown Castle Files Investor Presentation Highlighting Clear Strategic Plan and Refreshed, Experienced Board to Drive Shareholder Value Creation

The Company’s Board, alongside newly appointed CEO Steven Moskowitz, is taking action to improve performance, unlock value within the fiber and small cell business, and create a stronger and more valuable Crown Castle



Ted Miller’s demands to take de facto control of the Company, along with three of his friends and family, put shareholders’ investment in Crown Castle at risk

Shareholders urged to vote the WHITE proxy card or voting instruction form for ALL of Crown Castle’s highly qualified and diverse director nominees

HOUSTON, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) (“Crown Castle” or the “Company”) today announced that it has posted an investor presentation in connection with its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) scheduled for May 22, 2024. Shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 28, 2024, are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. The presentation is available at VoteCrownCastle.com.

The Crown Castle Board of Directors issued the following statement:

“The Crown Castle Board and management team are taking decisive actions to drive sustainable and robust shareholder value creation. We have appointed Steven Moskowitz as our new CEO, who is a proven executive with extensive expertise in the tower industry, and we made substantial progress on a Board-led strategic and operating review of the Company's fiber and small cell business. As a result of these strategic steps, we are creating a stronger, more valuable Crown Castle.

“We are confident this is the right Board to oversee Crown Castle and the execution of its strategy. Our director nominees are highly qualified with valuable experience to help Crown Castle maximize shareholder value. In addition, four of our nominees, who bring leadership, financial, and tower industry expertise, have been appointed in the past year, reflecting Crown Castle’s proactive refreshment process.

“We believe Ted Miller’s top priority is to regain control of Crown Castle and its Board – and his continued self-serving antics are more likely to jeopardize the clear progress underway than constructively contribute to it. Mr. Miller has repeatedly demonstrated that he is not aligned with the interests of all shareholders. In stark contrast, we are confident our current Board is best positioned to deliver on our objectives and enhance value for shareholders.”

Highlights of the presentation include:

Crown Castle is taking comprehensive actions to maximize shareholder value. The Board is successfully executing a clear plan of transformative value-enhancing initiatives to maximize the value present in the Company’s best-in-class assets and business model. As part of these steps to reposition Crown Castle for greater shareholder value creation, the Board has: Appointed tower industry veteran Steven Moskowitz as CEO, following a robust search process. Made significant progress on its comprehensive strategic and operating review of the fiber and small cell business, including most recently engaging with multiple parties who have expressed interest in a potential transaction. Strengthened the boardroom by adding seven of our 11 current independent directors since 2020, all of whom have extensive experience and skillsets relevant to overseeing the Company’s strategy. With its new CEO and a clear plan underway to drive value, Crown Castle is well positioned to further deliver for its shareholders.



Our refreshed, diverse and highly qualified Board of Directors is the right steward to oversee the Company’s strategy.

The Board has placed an emphasis on continuing to bring to the boardroom new perspectives and skills that will further its goal to drive value. The eight new directors appointed since 2020 collectively bring deep expertise across the telecom, towers, and fiber industries, as well as meaningful experience as both C-Suite executives and investment professionals – including a valuable shareholder viewpoint. The current Crown Castle Board has an average tenure of 5.7 years and is 54% diverse in terms of gender and ethnicity, underscoring the Board’s thoughtful approach to refreshment. In its work, the Board seeks to uphold high standards of corporate governance and has consistently welcomed shareholder perspectives and concerns. In the past year alone, the Company has actively engaged with investors representing over 50% of total shares outstanding. The Board has and will continue to implement actionable ideas where feasible and advance the shared goal of enhanced value creation.



Mr. Miller’s demands jeopardize the significant progress and value creation already underway at Crown Castle. Mr. Miller appears set on installing himself on the Board as Executive Chair, or Chair in some capacity, along with his son-in-law and two of his friends. The Board believes that these individuals, who were thoroughly interviewed and evaluated by Crown Castle’s Nominating, Environmental, Social and Governance Committee, do not possess any experience or skillsets that would be additive to the Board, and instead would take the place of four of the Company’s highly qualified current directors. Mr. Miller appears to be seeking control of Crown Castle, yet every near term, critical action in Mr. Miller’s plan is already under consideration by the Board. Mr. Miller has been away from the tower business for over 22 years and is seeking to have himself, his family and friends represent over one-third of the Board’s independent directors (despite owning only 0.18% of the Company’s shares). Under Mr. Miller’s leadership over two decades ago, Crown Castle’s total shareholder return declined by 83% and the Company’s stock price was approximately $1.00 per share on the date of the announcement of his departure from the Board. At every turn of the Board’s engagement with Mr. Miller, he has displayed what the Board believes are inconsistent and hostile actions that demonstrate a clear lack of alignment with shareholders and do not represent shareholders’ best interests.





The Crown Castle Board of Directors is committed to acting in the best interests of shareholders and unanimously recommends that shareholders vote the WHITE proxy card or voting instruction form “FOR” ONLY Crown Castle’s 12 highly qualified directors standing for election at the Annual Meeting: P. Robert Bartolo, Cindy Christy, Ari Q. Fitzgerald, Jason Genrich, Andrea J. Goldsmith, Tammy K. Jones, Kevin T. Kabat, Anthony J. Melone, Sunit S. Patel, Bradley E. Singer, Kevin A. Stephens and Matthew Thornton, III.

ABOUT CROWN CASTLE

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.

