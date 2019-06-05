Griffin Living Develops New Senior Living Communities in California, Connecticut, Florida, and Georgia

CALABASAS, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Griffin Living , an industry-leader in the development and management of senior living communities, is developing new senior living communities across the country. From California on the West Coast to Connecticut in the Northeast and Georgia and Florida in the Southeast, Griffin Living has a wide variety of projects currently in the works that will provide seniors with more high quality care choices.In California, Griffin Living has broken ground on VivaBella Simi Valley, a senior community offering assisted living and memory care and uniquely located within the Griffin Plaza shopping center in Simi Valley. This location allows its residents to remain tightly integrated with their neighborhood, as it provides safe, senior-friendly walking paths to the shopping center, which includes a supermarket, pharmacy, numerous restaurants and shops, as well as shaded grassy common areas with fountains and benches.Also in development in California, is VivaBella Westlake Village in Thousand Oaks, California. The project features a village-like design that includes elegant courtyards, thoughtful landscaping, wide setbacks, and striking architectural elements. The project's sophisticated design and Griffin Living's professionalism throughout the development process has earned Griffin Living wide-spread praise from the city council, which said, "Griffin Living has set the bar for how development in the City of Thousand Oaks needs to be done." Thousand Oaks mayor Andy Fox adds, "This is a classic case study of how to do it right."Across the country in Snellville, Georgia, just outside of Atlanta, Griffin Living is readying a fall 2019 opening for The Sheridan at Eastside, a senior living community offering independent living, assisted living, and memory care. The project is the result of a partnership between Griffin Living and Senior Lifestyle Corporation. The companies worked together in developing the community, and they will own and manage it through a joint venture.Griffin Living, formerly known as Griffin Fine Living , was established in 2009. Its headquarters are in Calabasas, California and it has offices in Atlanta, Georgia. A privately-owned, family-run company, its founder, CEO, and president Paul Griffin III explains, “At Griffin Living, we are committed to enriching the lives of each of our residents and their families by providing caring and personalized care that maximizes the overall quality of life. Our continued dedication is to create a strong sense of home within our communities, and the new name allows us to highlight that aspect of truly ‘living’ that we work to provide.”



