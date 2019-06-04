Simi Valley Shopping Center to be the Site for a New Concept in Senior Living

SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Griffin Living , a California-based firm that develops and manages senior living communities, has broken ground on VivaBella Simi Valley , a new assisted living and memory care community. The project is unique among senior living communities as it is integrated into the Griffin Plaza shopping center, located in Simi Valley, California, at the corner of Tapo Canyon Road and Cochran Street, and owned by a Griffin entity. Griffin Plaza is also undergoing a major refurbishment as part of this development.VivaBella Simi Valley represents a breakthrough in senior living design. By locating it within a shopping center, Griffin Living is able to provide residents and their visitors with safe, walkable access to a brand new Aldi supermarket, a renovated retail center with a CVS pharmacy, restaurants, a variety of shops, as well as shaded grassy common areas with fountains and benches. The project allows seniors to maintain strong ties to their neighborhood and provides the surrounding community with new and improved retail options. Paul Griffin III, President and CEO of Griffin Living, explains, “Integrating senior living within an lifestyle shopping center is a win for everyone, our senior residents, the community and store owners.”VivaBella will be over 97,000 square feet and have a total of 101 units, with 78 units dedicated to assisted living and 23 units dedicated to memory care. Griffin Plaza shopping center will consist of 93,000 square feet of retail space and have 20 retail establishments. The completion date for the entire development is late 2019.Griffin Living, formerly known as Griffin Fine Living , was founded in 2009 by Paul Griffin III, a fifth-generation homebuilder with over 40 years of experience creating and managing award-winning living and work environments. Its mission is to create communities that provide unparalleled service and care with thoughtfully designed living spaces and amenities specifically tailored to meet seniors’ needs and interests. Paul’s inspiration for the company came as he watched the difficulty his parents and their friends had finding high quality senior-centric communities. With the help of long-time associates, Paul leveraged his vast experience to grow Griffin Living into a leader in senior living, creating communities around the country that meet the high expectations of seniors today.Griffin Living currently has projects in various stages of development and operation in California, Connecticut, Florida, and Georgia and is actively exploring opportunities in new regional markets.



