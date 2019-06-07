"WHEN NOTHING MATTERS" BY VALERIA LOPES, ONE OF BRAZIL’S BEST-SELLING AUTHORS, TO BE PUBLISHED TODAY, JUNE 7, 2019

Launching of the book When Nothing Matters

Books and e-books available now on Amazon.com

BOCA RATON, FL, ESTADOS UNIDOS, June 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “When Nothing Matters,” by Brazil’s noted spiritual medium Valeria Lopes, whose books have all been inspired and channeled to her by her spiritual guide Andorra, will be published in English today, June 7, 2019.

https://www.amazon.com/When-Nothing-Matters-Valeria-Lopes-ebook/dp/B07RCXJG7M/

A story of forbidden love during the time of slavery in Brazil, “When Nothing Matters takes place years after the 13th amendment to the US. Constitution, which banned slavery in ALL of the states, was passed.

In this tale of an independent woman, we follow our protagonist Lucya through a life of suffering until her destiny is ultimately revealed.

About “When Nothing Matters”

At the end of the nineteenth century, before slavery was outlawed in Imperial Brazil, the beautiful 20-year-old Lucya lived with her wealthy family on a coffee plantation in the countryside of São Paulo city. But, despite the apparent tranquility, life was about to turn very bleak for the well-off family and their slaves. Father and son had built a thriving coffee business, but their gambling addiction drove them into bankruptcy.

As during other inhuman moments in world history, the freedom and rights of countless people were deliberately taken by force in the name of power, money, and greed. In this cruel setting, Lucya’s fate is decided by her father, the feared Baron Rodolfo, proud and insensitive, the patriarch of a renowned and powerful family of coffee growers. For many years, until one day, his compulsion leads him to incur a huge debt that leads him to bankruptcy, losing the farm and all his slaves.

Ruined and humiliated, the no-longer powerful Baron Rodolfo finds himself obliged for the first time to accept the conditions imposed by another person, the cunning and unscrupulous Frederick. The coward Rodolfo gives his daughter’s hand to his tormentor, a ruthless and cruel man, who conditions the marriage to the beautiful Lucya as a non-negotiable part of the payment of the debt.

Desperate and unaware of the truth, Lucya finds herself obliged to accept the unwelcome proposal of Frederick, sacrificing what she wants for her life to save the family. Circumstances have placed Lucya in an unhappy marriage which affects her entire life.

Filled with hatred by the coldness and rejection of his wife, Frederick inflicts consistent abuse, sadism, and cruelty on Lucya. Her resilience and faith give her the love and strength to not give up on life, even more so when she discovers her protective real-life angels in two of the slaves of the farm: mother Nonô and her son Oxalufã.

Throughout this drama of hate and love, arrogance and humility, insanity and wisdom, revenge and forgiveness, revolt and resignation, fear and faith, disillusion and hope, the hand of fate reaches each of the characters, bringing favorable opportunities for learning and redemption.

This novel reveals the light and shadows that are present in each of us speaking to the heart and the soul, the mind and the spirit.

Valeria Lopes’ protagonist Lucya in “When Nothing Matters” is a woman who faces classism, racism and gender prejudice, told during the period of slavery in Brazil. Her forbidden love, told in sizzling story arcs, is in the manner of a grand Italian opera. But this is a woman who, though depressed, abused and losing her energy and will to live, maintains her dignity through all, as she learns that acceptance and forgiveness are the way to a life of peace, beauty and soulful happiness.

All of Ms. Lopes’ books, best-sellers in Brazil, are now being translated into English. What is so sublime about her books is that they all feature independent, smart, feisty women who stand up for themselves. These are genuinely badass women. They are not without flaws, but Ms. Lopes is spot-on in identifying the rough spots and helping her protagonists work through their weaknesses.

Though Ms. Lopes’ books are fiction, there is, of course, a reason her female protagonists are the embodiment of strong women. As it is said: “write what you know.”

