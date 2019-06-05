Sword GRC signs new partnership in Malaysia with Capcon Asia

Sword GRC selects Capcon Asia as expansion partner, extending risk management expertise and practice across construction, banking and energy projects in Asia

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, June 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sword GRC , a leading supplier of risk, compliance and governance solutions, has announced a new partnership agreement with Capcon Asia, a human capital consultancy firm in Asia. Capcon Asia, a specialist in the construction, property, real estate, retail and risk management sectors, partnered with Sword GRC for its proven credentials in the risk management arena.Sword GRC already has a longstanding relationship with Petronas, to support the adoption of risk management practices throughout their supply chain. In addition, Capcon Asia and Sword GRC will be working with banks to ensure their risk reporting is comprehensive and compliant with the new Risk Management in Technology (RMiT) policy, drafted by Bank Negara and planned to take effect in 2019.Reflecting on projects in the critical infrastructure sector, Clayton Scott at Sword GRC said; “Sword GRC has been working for some time as a partner to Mass Rapid Transport System (MRT) Corporation, in delivering MRT Line 1. With this new partnership, Capcon Asia & Sword GRC are focused on working with contractors and government to implement word class risk management frameworks for critical infrastructure projects across Malaysia and SE Asia.”Graham Whitworth, Director at Capcon Asia, said: “As Malaysian Engineering, Procurement and Construction contractors look to expand overseas they must adopt and work to international risk standards. Risk is becoming a valuable part of the decision-making process and a risk department is only as good as its system. Capcon Asia is confident that Sword GRC’s ARM is a robust, secure and easy to use system. Together Capcon Asia and Sword GRC are helping Malaysian companies expand and win work outside of Malaysia.”



