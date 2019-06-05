Siora Surgicals Introduces Wide Range of Locking Plates

SIORA'S New 'VALUE FOR MONEY' Locking Plates Collection

NEW DELHI, INDIA, June 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd., an experienced Orthopaedic implant and instruments manufacturer and Exporter company India, announces the launch of its new range of Locking Bone Plates. These comprise of three categories of locking plates System viz. Micro & Mini Locking Plate, Small Fragment Locking System and Large Fragment Locking Plate System suited for different bones of the Human anatomy. Many locking Plates have been specifically designed to match the anatomical contour of the bones to aid the Orthopedic Surgeon.

Established in 1990, Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd. is one of the top-rated orthopaedic implants and instruments manufacturers of India. We offer a comprehensive range of Trauma Implants manufactured at our own unit at Rai, Sonipat located 35 km. from New Delhi, the capital of India. Our Corporate Office is in New Delhi.

The FDA, India approved unit is equipped with State of Art machinery such as sliding head turning centre, CNC deep hole drilling, multiple axis VMC, CNC wire cutting, mechanized sharpening & surface finishing machines.

A team of skilled, dedicated technocrats supports the management for developing new products. Depending upon the patient's body build, the Screws and plates are available in multiple sizes in Stainless Steel or Titanium Alloy material. Locking plate system and bone screw systems offer certain advantages over the conventional Plating & screw system.

The locking Plate system is available with a complete set of instruments which are required to conduct the orthopaedic surgery. The instruments are arranged in a sturdy graphic sterilization box convenient which can be placed directly for Sterilization in an Auto Clave.

The locking plate range includes: -

• Locking Plates for Hand Surgery in Titanium

• Wide Variety of Distal Radius Locking Plates

• Small Fragment Locking Plates for forearm and humerus in Stainless Steel & Titanium

• Large Fragment Locking Plates for Distal Tibia, Proximal Tibia, Proximal Femur and Distal Femur in Stainless Steel & Titanium

• Variable angle locking plates models have also been launched for some of the anatomical plates

In addition to recently launched Locking Plate range, the company offers Conventional Plating System, Cannulated Screws System, Spine Implants, DHS/DCS Plates, Angled Blade Plates, Interlocking Nailing System, Hemi Arthroplasty Prosthesis, External Fixator System, etc.

The packaging of the finished products is carried out under controlled environment in Class 10,000 cleanroom. ISO 13485:2016 compliant Quality Assurance System implemented in the unit ensures delivery of products with high quality to ensure patient safety.

Many of our customers abroad have found our products 'Value for Money'. The stock of regularly required products is maintained to meet quick delivery requests.

Contact Information:

Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd.

WZ-1, 2nd Floor,

Phoolbagh, Rampura,

New Delhi 110035, INDIA.

Website: https://www.siiora.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.